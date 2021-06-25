Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 28, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

10:30 a.m. – Nine Point Energy Holdings Inc will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed liquidation plan. The Denver-based oil and gas company is looking to sell its assets to lenders but has faced pushback from midstream services provider Caliber Midstream Partners LP, which says it has liens on certain assets Nine Point is trying to sell. The case is In re Nine Point Energy Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10570. For Nine Point: Caroline Reckler of Latham & Watkins. For Caliber: Philip Bentley of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Tuesday, June 29

11 a.m. – The U.S. arm of British fund Greensill Capital Inc will hold a hearing on the sale of its subsidiary, Finacity Corp. Greensill lined up a lead bid from Finacity’s own CEO, Adrian Katz, to acquire the asset-backed working capital funding servicer for $24 million. The case is In re Greensill Capital Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10561. For Greensill: Kyle Ortiz of Togut, Segal & Segal.

Wednesday, June 30

11 a.m. – LATAM Airlines Group SA will seek court approval to extend its deadline to submit a restructuring plan to a New York bankruptcy court to Sept. 15. This is the airline’s third request for an extension after filing for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020. The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11254. For LATAM: Richard Cooper of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Thursday, July 1

10 a.m. – White Stallion Energy LLC will seek approval of the sale of its mining operations and additional assets following a June 23 auction. The company filed for bankruptcy in December with $104 million in secured debt after laying off most of its 260 employees and halting operations. The case is In re White Stallion Energy LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-13037. For White Stallion: Chris Dickerson of Paul Hastings.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com