Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 7, 2021

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

3 p.m. – Neiman Marcus Group and defunct hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital will request court approval of a settlement resolving litigation that grew out of the 2018 transfer of Neiman’s e-commerce platform, MyTheresa. The deal specifically resolves Neiman’s lawsuit accusing Marble Ridge of defamation, as well as its case seeking damages after the hedge fund’s founder admitted to that he attempted to block a competing bid for valuable assets in Neiman’s bankruptcy. The case is In re Neiman Marcus Group, Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-bk-32519. For Neiman: Matthew Fagen of Kirkland & Ellis. For Marble Ridge: John Melko of Foley & Lardner.

Tuesday, June 8

3 p.m. – Mallinckrodt Plc will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would cut its debt stack by $1.3 billion and set up a $1.6 billion trust to pay out people and entities that have filed opioid-related claims against the company. After receiving several objections to its disclosures associated with the plan, Mallinckrodt postponed the initial May 26 hearing date. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. – Offshore oil producer Fieldwood Energy will seek approval of its proposed reorganization plan, through which the company will break up into several new entities and lenders will acquire certain deepwater and shelf assets for $1 billion. The case is In re Fieldwood Energy LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-bk-33948. For the debtors: Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Thursday, June 10

10:30 a.m. – The Hertz Corporation will ask a judge to approve its proposed reorganization plan, which will allow it to wrap up its bankruptcy following a high stakes bidding war last month that resulted in an unexpected win for shareholders. Hertz ultimately selected an offer from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management that values the car rental service at $7.43 billion. The case is In re The Hertz Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11218. For Hertz: Thomas Lauria of White & Case.

Friday, June 11

10 a.m. – Brazos Electric Power Cooperative will seek final approval of a $350 million loan that will fund operations while it reorganizes following the February winter storm that knocked out power for millions of Texans and left Brazos with a $2.1 billion bill. The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725. For Brazos: Louis Strubeck of Norton Rose Fulbright US.

