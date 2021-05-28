Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 3, 2021

Law firms Garman White See all

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 3

8 a.m. – The National Rifle Association, the New York Attorney General and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, will make their closing arguments in a trial over the legitimacy of the gun rights organization’s Chapter 11 case. The attorney general and Ackerman have moved to dismiss the case, saying it was not filed for permitted purposes under bankruptcy law. The case is In re National Rifle Association of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 21-30085. For the NRA: Gregory Garman of Garman Turner Gordon. For the attorney general: New York Charities Bureau Chief James Sheehan. For Ackerman: Michael Gruber of Dorsey & Whitney.

Tuesday, May 4

10 a.m. – Purdue Pharma will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which aims to resolve nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis. The OxyContin maker has received some opposition to its solicitation materials from various states, cities, counties and tribes, as well as a group representing of babies born with addiction-related health issues. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Wednesday, May 5

10 a.m. – Mallinckrodt will seek a preliminary injunction blocking a group of shareholders from continuing efforts that it says are disruptive to its Chapter 11 restructuring, including calling a shareholder meeting. The shareholder group has argued that the company’s proposed restructuring robs them of value. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins. For the shareholders: Julia Klein of Klein LLC.

Thursday, May 6

9:30 a.m. – The owners of Old Country Buffet and related restaurant chains will seek final approval of a $3.5 million bankruptcy loan that will finance their efforts to find a buyer in their Chapter 11 proceedings. Fresh Acquisitions LLC and Buffets LLC filed for bankruptcy on April 20 – the fourth time since 2008 for some of the chains. The case is In re Fresh Acquisitions LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 21-30721. For Fresh Acquisitions: Jason Brookner of Gray Reed.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian