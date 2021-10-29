Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 1, 2021

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. – Mallinckrodt Plc will kick off the first phase of a hearing on its proposed reorganization plan, which would set up a $1.7 billion trust to compensate opioid victims. The plan has support among most of its large creditors but faces some opposition from shareholders, among others. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: Anupama Yerramalli of Latham & Watkins.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. – LRGHealthcare, a regional non-profit hospital system in New Hampshire, will hold a status conference on its proposed liquidation plan. The hospital system was sold to Concord Hospital for $30 million last year, a few months after it filed for bankruptcy. The case is In re HGRL, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No. 20-10892. For HGRL: Victor Milione of Nixon Peabody.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. – Cyprus Mines Corp will hold an omnibus hearing. The mining company filed for bankruptcy in February after reaching a settlement with another bankrupt former talc miner, Imerys Talc America, which purchased some of Cyprus’s talc-related assets in 1992. But the Cyprus case is now tied up in delays in the Imerys Talc America case after Imerys failed to drum up the votes it needed for its proposed reorganization plan. The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398.

Thursday, Nov. 4

9:30 a.m. – LTL Management LLC, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary that holds the pharmaceutical giant’s talc liabilities, will ask the judge overseeing its bankruptcy for a for a preliminary injunction to halt ongoing talc-related litigation against J&J. The hearing is expected to last at least two days. The case is LTL Management LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of North Carolina, No. 21-30589. For LTL Management: Gregory Gordon of Jones Day.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com