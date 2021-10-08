Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 11, 2021

Law firms Latham & Watkins LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

1:30 p.m. – Imerys Talc America, a former supplier of talc to Johnson & Johnson, will hold an omnibus hearing. J&J recently urged the judge overseeing the bankruptcy to block efforts by lawyers representing personal injury claimants to change their votes on Imerys’s proposed restructuring plan. The judge has not yet ruled on the dispute. The case is In re Imerys Talc America Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-10289. For Imerys: Kimberly Posin of Latham & Watkins. For J&J: Theodore Tsekerides of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

11 a.m. – The U.S. branch of apparel retailer Global Brands Group Holding Ltd will hold a hearing on the sale of its Sean Jean brand following an auction for the brand scheduled for Oct. 7. The case is GBG USA Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.21-11369. For GBG: Rachel Strickland of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Thursday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. – The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, and a handful of states that have appealed the approval of Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan and underlying opioid litigation settlement will request approval to bring their appeal directly to the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For the U.S. Trustee: DOJ trial attorney Paul Schwartzberg.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com