Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 18, 2021

Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 18

12 p.m. – Texas’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, will ask a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Brazos Electric Power Cooperative that aims to eliminate a $2 billion bill stemming from February’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions. The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725. For Brazos: Louis Strubeck of O’Melveny & Myers. For ERCOT: Kevin Lippman of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

1:30 p.m. – USA Gymnastics will hold a hearing on its request to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The organization proposed a $425 million settlement to athletes who endured sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar. The case is In re USA Gymnastics, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Indiana, No. 18-09108. For USA Gymnastics: Catherine Steege of Jenner & Block.

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. – Grupo Aeromexico will seek approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which it says will reduce its debt stack by $1 billion. The case is In re Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11563. For the debtors: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

