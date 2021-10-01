Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 4, 2021

Law firms Kirkland & Ellis LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. – The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, will ask a judge to convert retailer Forever 21 Inc’s Chapter 11 proceeding to a Chapter 7 liquidation. Forever 21, which objected to the motion, sold its assets to mall operators Simon Property Group Inc and Brookfield Property Partners LP as well as Authentic Brands Group LLC in 2020, leaving its corporate shell entity to wind down in bankruptcy. The case is In re Forever 21, Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-12122. For Forever 21: Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis. For the U.S. Trustee: Juliet Sarkessian of the Department of Justice.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

2:30 p.m. – The Boy Scouts of America will hold a status conference to schedule discovery protocols ahead of a Jan. 24 trial on its proposed reorganization plan and settlement of widespread sex abuse claims. The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. – The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will hold a hearing on a variety of matters ahead of a 10-day trial beginning on Nov. 8 on a proposed plan of debt adjustment submitted by the territory’s financial oversight board. The case is In re Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, U.S. District Court, District of Puerto Rico, No. 17-03238. For the board: Martin Bienenstock of Proskauer Rose.

Thursday, Oct. 7

2 p.m. – Pipeline Foods LLC, a Minnesota-based organic food and feed supplier, will seek approval of procedures for the sale of its Atlantic, Iowa real estate and storage facility in bankruptcy. The company has lined up a lead bid of $4.35 million from The Scoular Co for the property. The case is In re Pipeline Foods LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11002. For Pipeline: Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr.

Friday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. – Mallinckrodt Plc will hold a status conference on discovery related to its proposed reorganization plan, which would set up a $1.7 billion trust to compensate opioid victims. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: Anupama Yerramalli of Latham & Watkins.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com