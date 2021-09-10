Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 13, 2021

Companies

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. – Purdue Pharma, after securing court approval of its reorganization plan and $10 billion opioid litigation settlement, will return to court to seek approval of up to $5.4 million in bonuses for five top executives. The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog has objected. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

10 a.m. – Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would eliminate around $3 billion in debt. Lenders would take over most of the equity in the reorganized company. The case is In re Avianca Holdings SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11133. For Avianca: Dennis Dunne of Milbank.

Thursday, Sept. 16

2 p.m. – Fracking contractor Basic Energy Services will hold a hearing to sell its assets to a small group of buyers offering a combined $72 million, but only if it fails to drum up additional bids by the Sept. 10 bid deadline. If more bids are received, an auction would be held and the sale hearing would be pushed back to Sept. 23. Basic Energy filed in August its second bankruptcy in five years. The company is aiming to sell its assets. The case is In re Basic Energy Services, Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-90002. For Basic Energy: Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Friday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. – Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico will seek approval to amend a series of aircraft lease amendments with Export-Import Bank of the United States to align with the company’s long-term business plan. The case is Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11563. For Grupo Aeromexico: Timothy Graulich of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian