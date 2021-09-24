Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 27

1:30 p.m. – Remington Outdoor Company will hold a status conference on the consummation of its liquidation plan, which was approved by a bankruptcy judge in March. The company sold its assets to several buyers in 2020 for a combined $157 million. The case is In re Remington Outdoor Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Alabama, No. 20-bk-81688. For the debtors: Steve Warren of O’Melveny & Myers.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. – Luxury furniture retailer ABC Carpet & Home will seek approval of its sale procedures with the goal of completing a sale of its assets by the end of October. The company has lined up a lead bid of $15.3 million from an entity controlled by Regal Investments. The case is In re A.B.C. Carpet Co. Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-11591. For ABC: Oscar Pinkas of Greenberg Traurig.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

11 a.m. – Shareholders of satellite operator Intelsat SA will ask a bankruptcy judge to appoint an examiner to investigate potential asset claims and the value of the Intelsat parent entity, saying the company’s current reorganization plan is based on settlements for the benefit of Intelsat affiliates only. The case is In re Intelsat SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 20-32299. For Intelsat: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis. For the shareholders: Harold Kaplan of Foley & Lardner and David Kovel of Kirby McInerney.

Thursday, Sept. 30

2 p.m. – Purdue Pharma will hold a status conference on a motion from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, to pause the implementation of an order approving the OxyContin maker’s reorganization plan and opioid litigation settlement while appeals against the order proceed. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For the U.S. Trustee: DOJ trial attorney Benjamin Higgins.

Friday, Oct. 1

11:30 a.m. – Brazos Electric Power Cooperative will hold a hearing related to its challenge of the $2.1 billion bill it received from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas following February’s historic winter storm that left millions in the state without power. The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725. For Brazos: Louis Strubeck of O’Melveny & Myers. For ERCOT: Kevin Lippman of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian