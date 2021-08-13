Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 16, 2021

Law firms Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. See all

The Traub Law Office, P.C. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

10 a.m. - A lawyer for a former human resources employee at Credit One Bank NA will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive claims that she was unlawfully fired because she could not work while recovering from a bone biopsy surgery. A federal judge in Las Vegas ruled that Karen Shields' surgery was not a "disability" under the Americans with Disabilities Act because it did not substantially limit major life activities.

The case is Shields v. Credit One Bank NA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15647. For Shields: Michael Balaban. For Credit One: Anthony Martin of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

Thursday, Aug. 19

11:30 a.m. - A Manhattan federal judge will hold a status conference in a sex discrimination lawsuit by a former assistant to actor Robert De Niro who claims he treated her as an "office wife" and engaged in unwanted physical contact. Graham Robinson filed the lawsuit in 2019, after De Niro and his production company, Canal Productions, had sued her for allegedly making unauthorized charges on company credit cards and binge-watching "Friends" when she should have been working.

The case is Robinson v. De Niro, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-09156. For Robinson: Alexandra Harwin of Sanford Heisler Sharp. For De Niro and Canal: Hillary Jacobs Raimondi of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsbury.

Friday, Aug. 20

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will weigh whether to force a former Transportation Security Administration officer to hand over to the agency emails she exchanged with her former attorneys regarding a settlement in her discrimination lawsuit that she claims she never consented to. Tonette Vazquez fired her lawyers from Dechert last year after they agreed to a settlement of claims that she was harassed by supervisors when she attempted to express breastmilk while working and was ultimately fired. The TSA claims Vazquez waived attorney-client privilege by claiming her former lawyers acted without her authority.

The case is Vazquez v. Mayorkas, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07012. For Vazquez: pro se. For the TSA: John Samples of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.