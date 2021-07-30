Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 2, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

2 p.m. - A federal magistrate judge in Manhattan will hold a conference to discuss a discovery dispute over the scope of a protective order in a class action accusing IBM Corp of pushing out older workers in order to compete with other tech companies. The named plaintiffs had proposed a nationwide class of more than 13,000 workers, but U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in March said that only about 100 people were eligible to participate in the case.

The case is Rusis et al v. IBM Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:18-cv-8434. For Rusis: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan. For IBM: Matthew Lampe of Jones Day.

2 p.m. - A Chicago federal judge will hold a settlement conference in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit claiming the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois refused to promote a highly-qualified female engineer because she had complained about sex discrimination. The parties completed discovery earlier this year after U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman denied the lab's motion to dismiss, and now say they are attempting to settle the 2018 lawsuit and stave off a trial.

The case is EEOC v. Fermi Research Alliance LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:18-cv-5486. For the EEOC: Kelly Bunch and Laurie Elkin. For Fermilab: Stacey Smiricky of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

2:15 p.m. - A marine terminal operator for Global Companies will urge a Boston federal judge to lift the Department of Labor's order barring him from serving as a union steward because of his 2009 drug trafficking conviction. Brian Hatch was granted early release from prison in 2013, and says DOL's 13-year suspension is unreasonable because he has rehabilitated and his conviction had no connection to his duties with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The case is Hatch v. U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:20-cv-12072. For Hatch: Michael Feinberg of Feinberg Dumont & Brennan. For DOL: Rayford Farquhar of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, Aug. 6

2 p.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a lawsuit accusing app-based delivery service Postmates Inc of misclassifying couriers as independent contractors rather than employees. The 2018 lawsuit had been put on hold pending settlement talks in a similar case against the company in California state court. A state judge last year rejected a proposed settlement in that case, but the parties presented a new deal to the judge last month.

The case is Albert v. Postmates Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07592. For Albert: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan. For Postmates: Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.