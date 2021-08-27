Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 30, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. - A trial will resume before a National Labor Relations Board administrative judge in San Francisco in a case accusing Alphabet Inc's Google of unlawfully monitoring and firing workers who protested various company practices including Google's cooperation with immigration authorities during the Trump administration. Google says the workers violated company policies and were not involved in protected activities. The trial is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 17.

The case is Google LLC and Alphabet Inc, National Labor Relations Board, No. 20-CA-252802. For Google: Al Latham of Paul Hastings. For the Communication Workers of America: David Rosenfeld of Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld. For the NLRB general counsel: Jill Coffman.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

10 a.m. - A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving a former Delta Air Lines Inc flight attendant's claim that she was unlawfully fired for complaining about a passenger who called her a "Black bitch." A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled that racist comments by customers cannot be imputed to employers, and that Clara Leroy could not state a discrimination claim against Delta.

The case is Leroy v. Delta Air Lines Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-267. For Leroy: Antonia Kousoulas of Kousoulas & Associates. For Delta: Ira Rosenstein of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

10 a.m. - The same 2nd Circuit panel will take up a bid by a former human resources employee for the company that operates the massive Bronx apartment complex known as "Coop City" to revive a disability bias lawsuit. Colette Ragin says Riverbay Corp used her involvement in an internal probe into its pay practices as a pretext to fire her rather than continue to accommodate her multiple sclerosis.

The case is Ragin v. Riverbay Corporation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2233. For Ragin: Michael Sussman. For Riverbay: Joseph Saccomano of Jackson Lewis.

Thursday, Sept. 2

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for two former Millennium Health sales representatives will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to toss out a preliminary injunction barring them from working for a competing pharmaceutical testing laboratory. An Oregon federal judge said non-compete agreements signed by David Barba and Justin Monahan were voidable under state law, but they waited too long to terminate the agreements by giving Millennium notice the day after they quit their jobs with the company.

The case is Millennium Health LLC v. Barba, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-35314. For Millennium: Kiran Seldon of Seyfarth Shaw. For the defendants: Eric Wolff of Perkins Coie.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.