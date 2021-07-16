Week Ahead in Employment: July 19, 2021

Companies

July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, July 20

9 a.m. - A federal judge in Oregon will hold a hearing on the state's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the National Labor Relations Board challenging a 2010 Oregon law that bans employers from retaliating against employees who refuse to attend anti-union meetings. The NLRB claims the law conflicts with the National Labor Relations Act, which allows "captive audience" meetings, but the state says the board lacks standing to bring the challenge.

The case is National Labor Relations Board v. State of Oregon, U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, No. 6:20-cv-00203. For the NLRB: Pia Winston. For Oregon: Christina Beatty-Walters of the Oregon Department of Justice.

1 p.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether a company that oversees maintenance of foreclosed properties should be considered the employer of vendors who provide services such as cleaning, changing locks, and maintaining pools and lawns. Field Asset Services Inc says a federal judge's ruling that the vendors were employees entitled to overtime pay and reimbursements under California law was "unprecedented" and improperly applied state worker classification law. The company is also challenging the judge's certification of a class of vendors who spent more than 70 percent of their time working for FAS.

The case is Bowerman et al. v. Field Asset Services Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-16303. For the plaintiffs: Monique Olivier of Olivier Schreiber & Chao. For FAS: Frank Burt of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

2 p.m. - A federal judge in Washington D.C. will hold a conference on whether to prohibit leadership at Jones Day from reviewing discovery material produced in a married couple's lawsuit accusing the firm of discriminating against both male and female lawyers by giving women eight additional weeks of parental leave. Plaintiffs Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff are seeking an "attorneys' eyes only" protective order, which they say will shield firm employees from reprisals for participating in the case. But Jones Day says those harms are speculative.

The case is Savignac v. Jones Day, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 19-cv-02443. The plaintiffs are representing themselves. For Jones Day: Mary Ellen Powers of Jones Day.

Wednesday, July 21

9 a.m. - A lawyer for a former IT employee of a Michigan organ procurement agency will urge a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive his lawsuit claiming he was expected to be on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, but was not paid for that time. Christopher Musico says a judge was wrong to grant summary judgment to Gift of Life because he offered evidence creating a question of material fact as to whether he was constantly on call.

The case is Musico v. Organ Procurement Agency of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2127. For Musico: Eric Stempien of Stempien Law. For Gift of Life: Brian Schwartz of Miller Canfield.

Friday, July 23

9 a.m. - A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether an autopsy photographer was Miami-Dade County's employee or a volunteer when she performed unpaid work during a training program with the medical examiner's office. Brandi McKay says the judge who tossed out her claims seeking minimum wage and overtime pay should have deferred to a federal regulation limiting the definition of a volunteer to someone who provides services to a public agency "for civic, charitable, or humanitarian reasons."

The case is McKay v. Miami-Dade County, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-14044. For McKay: James Peterson of Peterson Legal. For the county: Leona McFarlane of the Miami-Dade County Attorney's Office.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.