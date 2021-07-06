Week Ahead in Employment: July 6, 2021

Law firms Groom Law Group See all

Littler Mendelson P.C. See all

Panitz & Kossoff, LLP See all

McGuireWoods LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 6

9 a.m. - Lawyers for the National Football League will ask a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to reverse a judge who said the league's retirement plan wrongly denied disability benefits to retired cornerback Charles Dimry. The plan found that Dimry, who played for five teams during the 1990s, was not permanently disabled, but the judge said he was not given a meaningful opportunity to present evidence.

The case is Dimry v. Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-17049 and 20-17124. For Dimry: Terrence Coleman of Pillsbury & Coleman. For the NFL: Edward Meehan of Groom Law Group.

9:30 a.m. - Another 9th Circuit panel will consider whether a truck driver who delivered furniture and carpeting for a trucking company was "engaged in interstate commerce" and exempt from arbitrating class-action claims that the company initiated a mass layoff without the 60-day notice required by federal law. A federal judge said Alejandro Romero was exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act, but was still required to arbitrate his claims under Nevada state law.

The case is Romero v. Watkins & Shepard Trucking Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55768. For Romero: Eric Panitz of Panitz Law Group. For Watkins & Shepard: Matthew Fitzgerald of McGuireWoods.

Thursday, July 8

2 p.m. - A federal judge in Beaumont, Texas will hold a case management conference in a challenge by business groups to the U.S. Department of Labor's delay of the effective date of a Trump-era rule that would make it easier to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees. The Coalition for Workforce Innovation and Associated Builders and Contractors say the Biden administration failed to provide an adequate justification for delaying the rule, which the groups say is faithful to federal wage law.

The case is Coalition for Workforce Innovation v. Walsh, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 1:21-cv-00130. For the groups: Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson. For DOL: Alexis Echols of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.