Week Ahead in Employment: June 1, 2021

Law firms Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP See all

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C. See all

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 1

9:30 a.m. - The New York City Bar Association will present an hour-long webinar on how courts distinguish between independent contractors and employees. The panel will also explore the related topic of joint employment, when more than one business may be considered a worker's employer, and review recent developments in misclassification cases and laws. Panelists include Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents gig workers and other plaintiffs in scores of misclassification lawsuits, and Terri Ellen Gerstein of Harvard Law School.

10 a.m. - A conference is scheduled in Brooklyn federal court in Amazon.com Inc's lawsuit seeking to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James from suing the online retailer for allegedly prioritizing profit over worker safety during the COVID-19 pandemic at two New York City warehouses. James is suing Amazon in New York state court, but Amazon says her office does not have the authority to regulate workplace safety during the pandemic.

The case is Amazon.com Inc v. James, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-00767. For Amazon: Jason Schwartz and Mylan Denerstein of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. For the attorney general: Julie Rivchin Ulmet.

Wednesday, June 2

10 a.m. - Lawyers for a class of more than 100 janitorial cleaning workers in Connecticut will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit claiming franchisor Jani-King International was actually their employer and unlawfully deducted franchising and supply fees from their pay. A judge found that the fees were legal because the workers signed contracts agreeing to pay them. The case is one of several accusing Jani-King and a similar company, Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc, of misclassifying workers as franchisees rather than employees.

The case is Mujo v. Jani-King International, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-111. For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan. For Jani-King: Aaron Van Oort of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Thursday, June 3

3 p.m. (ET)- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will present a virtual program on LGBT discrimination in the workplace and how employers can foster diversity and inclusion. EEOC Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels, who is an expert on LGBT bias, will discuss the impact of last year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said discrimination against gay and transgender workers is a form of unlawful sex bias.

Friday, June 4

10 a.m. - A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving a former New York City teacher's lawsuit claiming he was unlawfully fired for speaking out against what he said were racial inequities in funding for vocational schools. Rupert Green, who is representing himself, claims the judge who tossed the case improperly ignored key evidence and wrongly concluded that he was speaking as a public employee and not a private citizen. Green also claims the United Federation of Teachers union failed to adequately represent him in the matter.

The case is Green v. Department of Education, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3785. For Green: pro se. For the department: Jonathan Popolow of the New York City Law Department. For the union: Oriana Vigliotti of the Law Office of Robert T. Reilly.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.