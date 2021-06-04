Week Ahead in Employment: June 7, 2021

Law firms Morgan Lewis Bockius See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

9:30 a.m. - A 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider defense contractor Day & Zimmermann's claim that a class in a wage-and-hour case must be limited to workers from Massachusetts, where the lawsuit was filed. The case, in which a judge in Boston sided with the plaintiffs on the issue, is the latest in which an appeals court will determine whether a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting mass-tort claims against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co extends to lawsuits brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The case is Waters v. Day & Zimmermann NPS Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1997.

For the plaintiffs: Richard Burch of Bruckner Burch.

For Day & Zimmermann: David Salmons of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a former Grubhub Inc delivery driver will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive his lawsuit claiming the gig economy firm misclassified him as an independent contractor rather than its employee. Raef Lawson's case was one of the first of its kind by a gig worker to go to trial, but a judge in 2018 said Grubhub did not exert enough control over his work to qualify as his employer.

The case is Lawson v. Grubhub Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-15386.

For Lawson: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan.

For Grubhub: Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

12 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee on the policies and priorities of the U.S. Department of Labor. Walsh, who was the mayor of Boston prior to his March confirmation, could face questions about his appointment of a police commissioner who was accused of domestic abuse.

Thursday, June 10

9 a.m. - Days after the 1st Circuit takes up the issue, a 6th Circuit panel will hear arguments in a case involving The Anthem Companies over whether collective actions brought under federal wage law must be limited to workers based in the state where a lawsuit was filed. A former Anthem nurse is seeking to revive a nationwide wage-and-hour collective after a judge said that only workers from Tennessee - who make up fewer than 100 of the 2,600 nurses who opted into the case - could proceed. Anthem is backed by an amicus brief from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The case is Canaday v. The Anthem Companies Inc, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5947.

For Canaday: Adam Hansen of Apollo Law.

For Anthem: Lennon Haas of Seyfarth Shaw.

1 p.m. - A different 6th Circuit panel will consider reviving a former Ford Motor Co production supervisor's lawsuit claiming she was subjected to near-daily sexual and race-based harassment. DeAnna Johnson, who is Black, says her white supervisor at a Dearborn, Michigan factory told her he wanted a Black woman for his "collection," groped her, called her "spicy chocolate" and other names, and that Ford failed to address the conduct after she complained. A judge said Johnson had failed to allege the severe or pervasive conduct necessary to state a hostile work environment claim.

The case is Johnson v. Ford Motor Co, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2032.

For Johnson: Carol Laughbaum.

For Ford: Stephanie Douglas of Bush Seyferth.

Friday, June 11

9 a.m. - Groups that represent freelance writers and photographers will ask a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive its challenge to a California law known as AB5, which makes it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. A judge tossed out the claims that AB5 infringed on freelancers' free-speech rights, saying the law was not targeted at the content of their speech.

The case is ASJA v. Becerra, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55734.

For the ASJA: James Manley of the Pacific Legal Foundation.

For the state: Jose Zelidon-Zepeda of the California Attorney General's office.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.