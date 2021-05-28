Week Ahead in Employment: May 3, 2021

Law firms Groom See all

C S Letcher See all

Arnold Porter See all

Nutter Mcclennen Fish See all

Employment See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 3

2 p.m. - A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider the proper standard for determining when a company can be considered a successor and held liable for another company's withdrawal from a retirement fund. An International Brotherhood of Teamsters retirement fund says a grocery store and warehouse operator owed more than $50 million in pension contributions when it went bankrupt, and the company that purchased its contracts - but not its stores, warehouses and equipment - should be on the hook. A federal judge disagreed.

The case is New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund v. C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1185.

For the fund: Edward Meehan of Groom Law Group.

For C&S: Jacob Roth of Jones Day.

Tuesday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for a former U.S. Capitol Police sergeant will urge a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive her lawsuit claiming she was demoted in retaliation for complaining about sex discrimination. Jodi Breiterman says she was singled out after filing an internal complaint when she was denied a transfer to the Capitol Police's intelligence division. But a judge said the agency's decision to demote her to an officer position was reasonable after he leaked a photo of an unattended Capitol Police firearm to the press.

The case is Breiterman v. U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5295.

For Breiterman: Anita Chambers of The Employment Law Group.

For the Capitol Police: Kelly Scindian.

Wednesday, May 5

9:30 a.m. - A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether the American Federation of Government Employees had standing to sue over a Trump administration memo that barred federal employees from advocating for or against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and from using terms such as "resist" to express opposition to the administration's conduct. A federal judge said the AFGE, the largest federal-sector union, had sued over the memo too early because it could not identify any circumstances in which the policy had been enforced.

The case is American Federation of Government Employees v. Office of Special Counsel, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1976.

For the AFGE: Kyle Lyons-Burke of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

For OSC: Jack Starcher of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, May 6

9:30 a.m. - An IT service firm's lawyer will ask a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to rule that decisions to revoke work visas are reviewable in court. iTech U.S. Inc's petition to sponsor a visa worker was revoked by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services because of a discrepancy in the name of the school that granted the employee's engineering degree. The company says that revocation for that minor reason was arbitrary, and that the handful of federal appeals courts to rule that such decisions are unreviewable were wrong.

The case is iTech U.S. Inc v. Cuccinelli, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5235.

For iTech: Geoffrey Forney of Wasden Banias.

For the government: Aaron Goldsmith of the U.S. Department of Justice.

9:30 a.m. - A 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether federal labor law preempted claims by a unionized employee of a Massachusetts credit union that she should have been reimbursed for expenses related to her commute. Plaintiff Andrea Rose commuted to her customer service job with RTN Federal Credit Union for as long as an hour and 20 minutes each way. She says a judge was wrong to find that her lawsuit was preempted because the right to recoup work-related expenses is granted by Massachusetts law, and not by her union's collective bargaining agreement.

The case is Rose v. RTN Federal Credit Union, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1470.

For Rose: Raven Moeslinger of Law Office of Nicholas F. Ortiz.

For RTN: Liam O'Connell of Nutter McClennen & Fish.

Friday, May 7

11:30 a.m. (ET)- Littler Mendelson will present an hour-long webinar about new legal challenges employers are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm will provide an overview of recent developments in COVID-related litigation, including deeper dives into select topics and a question-and-answer session.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3dYHNQA.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.