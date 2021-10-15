Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Oct. 18

10 a.m. - A former employee of IT services provider Headstrong Inc will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to throw out a ruling requiring him to pay $105,000 in legal fees to the company after he sued for alleged violations of H-1B visa program requirements. Arvind Gupta, who is representing himself, had settled an administrative complaint against Headstrong before the U.S. Department of Labor, and a judge found that he breached the settlement agreement by later suing the company.

The case is Gupta v. Headstrong Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3657. For Gupta: pro se. For Headstrong: Dana Weisbrod of Jackson Lewis.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a union healthcare fund will urge a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive claims that a North Carolina law firm improperly pocketed the proceeds of a settlement paid out to its client, who was a beneficiary of the fund and had been injured in a car accident, rather than reimbursing the fund. The fund is backed by the U.S. Department of Labor, which says the judge who tossed the case failed to apply the proper standard under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

The case is Sheet Metal Workers' Health and Welfare Fund of North Carolina v. Law Office of Michael A. DeMayo LLP, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-5011. For the fund: Michael Wall of Branstetter Stranch & Jennings. For the law firm: Erik Lybeck of Neal & Harwell. For DOL: Blair Byrum.

9 a.m. - The same 6th Circuit panel will hear arguments over whether the Malaysian government's foreign investment arm can be sued in the U.S. by a former Michigan-based in-house lawyer for wage theft and other alleged legal violations. A federal judge said Johor Corp was immune from Natalie Qandah's lawsuit because of its government ties, but Qandah says the company is barred from claiming immunity because it was involved in commercial activity in the United States.

The case is Qandah v. Johor Corp, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1991. For Qandah: Pro se. For Johor: Patrick Hickey of Hickey Hauck Bishoff Jeffers & Seabolt.

Friday, Oct. 22

9:30 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether Costco Wholesale Corp was the joint employer of workers who displayed and sold merchandise at "roadshows" in Costco stores, in a class action alleging violations of California wage law. A judge said Costco did not control the work of the plaintiffs, who were employed by third-party companies, but on appeal they say the judge should have applied the lower standard of whether Costco suffered or permitted them to work.

The case is Williams v. Costco Wholesale Corp, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16455. For Williams: Thomas Segal of Setareh Law Group. For Costco: Kiran Seldon of Seyfarth Shaw.

10 a.m. - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether delivery workers for a distributor of baked goods are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce, which would make them exempt from having to arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors. A judge ruled that because the workers do more than drive trucks, they were not transportation workers and had to individually arbitrate their claims against LePage Bakeries.

The case is Bissonette v. LePage Bakeries Park Street LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1681. For the plaintiffs: Harold Lichten of Lichten & Liss-Riordan. For LePage: Traci Lovitt of Jones Day.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.