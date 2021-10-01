Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 4, 2021

Law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP See all

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Oregon will hear arguments over whether a subpoena the U.S. Department of Labor issued to a small Idaho hotel in a child labor investigation was overly broad and burdensome. The owner of the Lava Hot Springs Inn says DOL's demands for information including tax returns, financial statements and banking records were irrelevant to the probe and the judge who enforced the subpoena was wrong to place the burden on the company to show otherwise.

The case is Scalia v. Katsilometes, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-36002. For DOL: Sarah Roberts. For the inn: James Reid of J. Reid & Associates.

9:30 a.m. - A different 9th Circuit panel will consider reviving a software firm's bid to block the U.S. Department of Labor from disclosing information on the demographics of its workforce to the Center for Investigative Reporting. Synopsys Inc says the information the CIR is seeking through a freedom-of-information lawsuit is confidential and its disclosure would be an unwarranted invasion of its employees' privacy.

The case is Synopsys Inc. v. Department of Labor, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16414. For Synopsys: Robert Loeb of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For DOL: Casen Ross of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - Lawyers for television station operator Nexstar Broadcasting Inc will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to throw out an injunction forcing the company to bargain with a union pending the outcome of proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board. Nexstar says the judge who granted the injunction to an NLRB regional director was wrong to find that irreparable harm to a union can be inferred without further evidence when an employer withdraws from a bargaining relationship.

The case is Hooks v. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-35252. For the NLRB: Jenevieve Frank. For Nexstar: Charles Roberts of Constangy Brooks, Smith & Prophete.

9:30 a.m. - A panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether Massachusetts wage law applies to claims by an investment advisor who was based in the state but spent a significant amount of time working out of his second home in Florida. Leonard Viscito says National Planning Corp misclassified him as an independent contractor under Massachusetts' strict worker classification test. But a judge said that because Viscito spent less than half of his time working in the state, its law did not apply to him.

The case is Viscito v. National Planning Corp, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1081. For Viscito: Bart Heemskerk of Heemskerk Business Litigation. For National Planning: Sean Lynch of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Thursday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. - Lawyers for employees of a high-end Miami steakhouse owned by the celebrity chef known as "Salt Bae" will ask an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive claims that the workers were forced to share their tips with non-tipped staff, in violation of federal wage law. A judge said Nusr-Et Steakhouse included a service charge levied on customers in its gross receipts for tax purposes, and was exempt from the law. But the workers on appeal say there was insufficient evidence to come to that conclusion.

The case is Compere v. Nusret Miami LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12422. For the plaintiffs: Lowell Kuvin of Lowell J. Kuvin Law Office. For Nusr-Et: Jonathan Beckerman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether Hewlett-Packard Co and a competitor in the 3-D printing industry entered into an unlawful "no-poach" agreement when its executives allegedly made a verbal pact not to hire away each other's employees. A former longtime HP employee, Bryant Fonseca, says the alleged agreement barred him from being hired by the other company, 3D Systems Corp, and suppressed his wages. But a judge said there was insufficient proof that such an agreement was ever made.

The case is Fonseca v. Hewlett-Packard Co, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-56161. For the plaintiffs: Martin Buchanan of the Law Offices of Martin N. Buchanan. For HP: Katherine McCray of Wilson Turner Kosmo.

9:30 a.m. - A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider reviving a federal employee union's challenge to a labor board's Trump-era ruling that raised the bar for triggering a federal agency's duty to engage in collective bargaining. The American Federation of Government Employees says the Federal Labor Relations Authority ruling is inconsistent with federal law, and the agency should have adopted the change through the formal rulemaking process rather than in an individual decision.

The case is American Federation of Government Employees v. FLRA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1396. For the union: Matthew Milledge of the AFL-CIO. For the FLRA: Noah Peters.

10 a.m. - The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on President Joe Biden's nominations for two top positions at the U.S. Department of Labor. Jose Javier Rodriguez, a union lawyer and former Florida state senator, has been tapped to lead the DOL office that oversees state unemployment insurance programs. And Biden nominated Lisa Gomez, a partner at labor law firm Cohen Weiss & Simon, to lead DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Friday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas will consider temporarily barring United Airlines Inc from applying its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to employees seeking accommodations because of their medical conditions or religious beliefs. A group of United workers say the airline has failed to create effective mechanisms or clear criteria for granting exemptions to the mandate.

The case is Sambrano v. United Airlines Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 4:21-cv-01074. For the plaintiffs: John Sullivan of SL Law; and Robert Wiegand of Stewart Wiegand & Owens. For United: Esteban Shardonofsky of Seyfarth Shaw.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.