Week Ahead in Employment: October 25, 2021

Law firms Fisher & Phillips LLP See all

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. See all

The Pattis & Smith Law Firm See all

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9:30a.m. - The en banc U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider whether the denial of a lateral transfer amounts to an adverse employment action under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Mary Chambers, a former child support enforcement specialist for the District of Columbia who says her requests for transfers were denied because she complained about sex discrimination, says existing D.C. Circuit precedent that lateral transfers are not actionable under Title VII is wrong. She is backed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case is Chambers v. District of Columbia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 19-7098. For Chambers: David Branch of Law Office of David A. Branch and Associates; Brian Wolfman of Georgetown University Law Center. For D.C.: Deputy Solicitor General Caroline Van Zile.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9:30a.m. - A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether separate businesses can be treated as a single employer under the federal law requiring advanced notice of mass layoffs, an issue that has broad implications for employers who laid off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Engineering firm Fluor Corp and a construction company it contracted with have asked the court to affirm a judge's ruling that the businesses were not a single employer under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. They are backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The case is Pennington v. Fluor Enterprises Inc, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1141. For the plaintiffs: Jack Raisner of Raisner Roupinian. For Fluor: Hagood Tighe of Fisher Phillips. For SCANA Corp: Charles Speth of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

2p.m. - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider temporarily blocking New York's statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers seeking religious exemptions, in a pair of consolidated lawsuits. A judge in one case refused to grant a preliminary injunction barring the state from requiring employers to deny religious exemptions, while the other judge issued a temporary restraining order.

The cases are We the Patriots USA Inc v. Hochul and Dr. A v. Hochul, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 21-2179 and 21-2566. For the plaintiffs: Norm Pattis of the Pattis & Smith Law Firm and Christopher Ferrara of the Thomas More Society. For the state: Steven Wu of the New York Attorney General's office.

Thursday, Oct. 28

9:30a.m. - A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether a Michigan nursing home can be held liable for the race-based harassment of a Black cook and housekeeper by the owners' grandchildren. Tonya Chapman says the children were often present at the home and frequently engaged in racist conduct such as assigning her a "slave number" and calling her the "n word." The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in an amicus brief agreed with Chapman that a judge was wrong to find that she could not pursue hostile work environment claims against the home.

The case is Tonya Chapman v. Oakland Living Center, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2361. For Chapman: James Ballenger of the University of Virginia School of Law. For Oakland: Jonathan Yarbrough of Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete.

9:30a.m. - Lawyers for a former Cook County, Illinois, corrections officer will ask a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive his claims that he was forced to retire early after his request to take medical leave to address various physical and mental issues was denied. Plaintiff Salvatore Ziccarelli is backed by the U.S. Department of Labor, which says the judge who granted summary judgment to the county wrongly found that Ziccarelli was required to show that he was affirmatively denied benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The case is Ziccarelli v. Dart, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-3435. For Ziccarelli: Hannah Mullen of Georgetown University Law Center. For the county: Kathleen Ori of the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.