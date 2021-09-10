Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 13, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Sept. 13

9a.m. - Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Labor will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that the agency does not have to reveal the identities of employee informants who will testify at a trial in a case claiming a construction company failed to pay overtime to its workers. DOL says disclosing the identities of employees of Valley Wide Plastering Construction and unredacted interview notes, as a federal judge ordered, would make them vulnerable to retaliation.

The case is Walsh v. U.S. District Court for Arizona, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-70685.

For DOL: Amelia Bell Bryson.

For Valley Wide: Susan Ingold of Burch & Cracchiolo.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9a.m. - Lawyers for multi-level marketing insurance firm World Financial Group will tell a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a judge was wrong to deny the company's bid to compel arbitration of claims that it misclassified sales workers as independent contractors rather than employees. The judge said WFG's arbitration pact with the workers was an unconscionable "take it or leave it" agreement, and was presented in font that was too small to read.

The case is Yeomans v. World Financial Group Insurance, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16937.

For the plaintiffs: Karla Gilbride of Public Justice.

For WFG: Spencer Skeen of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

10a.m. - An Indian national who worked for IT staffing firm Compunnel Software Group on an H-1B visa will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that the Department of Labor's Administrative Review Board should not have approved a settlement of wage claims against the company over his objections. Arvind Gupta, who is representing himself in the appeal, says the settlement would not make him whole after Compunnel allegedly failed to pay him all of the wages and benefits he was due for non-productive periods and when he was working in India for the company.

The case is Gupta v. Compunnel Software Group Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1761.

For Gupta: Pro se.

For Compunnel: Sanjay Chaubey.

For DOL: Benjamin Torrance of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

9:30a.m. - Three of the largest federal-worker unions will ask a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to strike down a Federal Labor Relations Authority ruling that said heads of federal agencies can conduct reviews of collective bargaining agreements that have been extended by mutual agreement. The unions claim the Trump-era FLRA decision went against federal law, which only allows for "agency head review" of a new bargaining agreement.

The case is National Treasury Employees Union v. FLRA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1400.

For the unions: Kathryn Bailey of the NTEU.

For the FLRA: Rebecca Osborne.

For OPM: Joseph Busa of the U.S. Department of Justice.

9:30a.m. - A 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving claims that Whole Foods Market Inc selectively enforced an employee dress code to prevent workers from wearing face masks and other attire supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The judge who dismissed the case said the plaintiffs failed to show that they were discriminated against because of their race, or for associating with people of a particular race, rather than on the basis of "race-related messaging." The plaintiffs are backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and a slew of other advocacy groups.

The case is Frith et al v. Whole Foods Market Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1171.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan.

For Whole Foods: Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.