Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 20, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Sept. 20

9 a.m. - A lawyer for the wife of a Utah university professor who committed suicide after he was suspended amid a misconduct investigation will urge a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive her wrongful death and due-process claims against officials from the school. Ann Shively says a federal judge was wrong to find that her husband's paid suspension did not deprive him of due process and that Utah Valley University was immune from claims involving the infliction of mental anguish even though they led to physical damages.

The case is Shively v. Utah Valley University, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-4088.

For Shively: Steve Sumsion of Sumsion Business Law.

For the university: Peggy Stone of the Utah Attorney General's office.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. - Lawyers for an oil and gas transport company will tell a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that an arbitrator, and not a court, must decide whether a wage-and-hour collective action should proceed in arbitration, even though the company was not a party to an arbitration agreement with the plaintiff. Robert Ferrell, who was employed as a pipeline inspector by a contractor of SemGroup Corp, says the companies unlawfully deprived workers of overtime pay. SemGroup and the contractor, Cypress Environmental Management, say that while SemGroup was not a party to Ferrell's arbitration pact with his employer, the agreement still applies to the dispute and requires an arbitrator to decide the threshold venue question.

The case is Ferrell v. SemGroup Corporation, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5092.

For Ferrell: Richard Burch of Bruckner Burch.

For SemGroup: Annette Idalski of Seyfarth Shaw.

For Cypress: Rachel Cowen of McDermott Will & Emery.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9 a.m. - An 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether Burger King's franchising arm violated federal antitrust law by requiring franchisees to sign agreements not to poach each other's employees. A group of franchise workers are is trying to revive their lawsuit claiming the agreements reduced competition for labor and suppressed their wages. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief arguing the validity of no-poach agreements must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and the judge who tossed out the case was wrong to adopt a categorical rule that the pacts do not violate antitrust laws.

The case is Arrington v. Burger King Worldwide Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13561.

For plaintiffs: Yaman Salahi of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

For Burger King: Stuart Singer of Boies Schiller & Flexner.

11:30 a.m. - A federal judge in Manhattan will hold a conference in a sexual harassment case against Fox News and former anchor Ed Henry, about two weeks after mostly rejecting the network's motion to dismiss. Former Fox News associate producer Jennifer Eckhart says Henry promised her career advancement in exchange for a sometimes violent sexual relationship including rape. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Sept. 9 said Eckhart could pursue a novel theory that Henry engaged in sex trafficking by coercing her to have sex with him.

The case is Eckhart v. Fox News Network LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-5593.

For Eckhart: Michael Willemin of Wigdor.

For Fox News: Lloyd Chinn of Proskauer Rose.

For Henry: Catherine Foti and Elkan Abramowitz of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello.

1:30 p.m. - The Iowa Board of Regents, which oversees the state university system, will urge an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that it is immune from claims that it unlawfully denied overtime pay to employees of university-owned hospitals. The BOR says it did not waive sovereign immunity when the University of Iowa, the system's flagship school, incorporated state wage laws into its employee handbook.

The case is Myers v. Iowa Board of Regents, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2020.

For plaintiffs: Harold Lichten of Lichten & Liss-Riordan.

For the Board of Regents: Andrew Tice of Ahlers & Cooney.

Thursday, Sept. 23

1:30 p.m. - Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, representing Tyson Foods, will tell an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a federal judge in Iowa should not have remanded wrongful death claims by the families of Tyson workers who died from COVID-19 to state court. Tyson claims it was acting under the direction of the government by keeping an Iowa plant open in the early months of the pandemic, and that the two consolidated lawsuits belong in federal court. The Biden administration and 19 Democrat-led states disagreed in April amicus briefs backing the workers' families.

The cases are Buljic v. Tyson Foods and Fernandez v. Tyson Foods, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 21-1010 and 21-1012.

For plaintiffs: Adam Pulver of Public Citizen Litigation Group.

For Tyson: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, Sept. 24

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for Walmart Stores Inc will ask a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to toss out a $220,000 judgment for a deaf and cognitively disabled former cart attendant at a Wisconsin store who was fired because he could not complete tasks without the assistance of job coaches. Walmart says it went beyond its legal obligations by allowing coaches hired by Paul Reina's family to assist him with his job for 16 years, and the company did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating the arrangement when a new store manager was hired. A jury had awarded the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sued on Reina's behalf, $5.2 million in damages before a judge lowered the award.

The case is EEOC v. Wal-Mart Stores, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-3473 and 21-1124.

For the EEOC: Gail Coleman.

For Walmart: Kevin LeRoy of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.