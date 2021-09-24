Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 27,2021

Law firms Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Sept. 27

1:45p.m. - Lawyers from Seyfarth Shaw representing supermarket chain Sunset Food Mart Inc will tell a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a lawsuit accusing the company of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law belongs in federal court. Sunset is accused of failing to obtain written consent from employees before collecting and storing their fingerprints for a timekeeping system. The judge who remanded the lawsuit to Illinois state court rejected Sunset's argument that the claims were properly removed to federal court because the company has raised a preemption defense under federal labor law.

The case is Railey v. Sunset Food Mart Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2533. For Railey: Madeline Engel of Caffarelli & Associates. For Sunset: Andrew Cockroft of Seyfarth Shaw.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

10a.m. - The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary will hold a hearing on "21st Century Antitrust Reforms and the American Worker." The hearing comes as many courts are grappling with whether non-compete and no-poach agreements violate federal antitrust law. Witnesses who will appear at the hearing have not been announced.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

10a.m. - Lawyers for a group of former IBM Corp employees will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive a proposed class action claiming the company illegally forced out older workers. The plaintiffs say a judge was wrong to rule that a collective-action waiver included in their separation agreements was enforceable under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

The case is Estle v. International Business Machines Corp, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3372. For the plaintiffs: David Webbert of Johnson Webbert & Garvan. For IBM: Traci Lovitt of Jones Day.

10a.m. - The same 2nd Circuit panel will consider an obstetrician-gynecologist's claim that an employee benefit fund for New York City hotel workers unlawfully fired him for missing work due to a work-related injury. Mustapha Bourara says the New York Hotel Trades Council's claim that it fired him for time theft was a pretext for disability bias, and a judge was wrong to grant summary judgment to the council.

The case is Bourara v. The New York Hotel Trades Council, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3092. For Bourara: Sidney Gold of Sidney L. Gold & Associates. For the council: Jennifer Schmalz of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.