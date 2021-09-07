Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 7, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Thursday, Sept. 9

9:30 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a conference in a lawsuit claiming the American Institute for Foreign Study, which recruits and trains foreign au pairs, violated various California employment laws. The named plaintiff in the proposed class action, Isabella Merante, says AIFS was the employer of au pairs and should have paid them the minimum wage and overtime and given them meal breaks. AIFS removed the case to federal court, but Merante's lawyers say it should be sent back to California state court.

The case is Merante v. American Institute for Foreign Study, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-03234.

For the plaintiff: Peter Rukin of Rukin Hyland & Riggin.

For the AIFS: Robert Tucker of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak and Stewart.

Friday, Sept. 10

10 a.m. - A Manhattan federal judge will hold a settlement conference in a wage-and-hour case against a deli, and consider whether cases brought under federal wage law can be settled without approval from a court or the U.S. Department of Labor. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2015 case said settlements that dismiss wage cases with prejudice require approval, but the question in the case against Lexington Fresh Farm Inc is whether that remains true when workers settle a lawsuit without waiving their right to sue in the future.

The case is Flores et al v. Lexington Fresh Farm Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-00912.

For the plaintiffs: Michael Faillace of Michael Faillace & Associates.

For Lexington: Adam Sackowitz of Katz Melinger.

2 p.m. - A Chicago federal judge will hold a settlement conference in a lawsuit by two franchising executives at McDonald's USA LLC who claim a rampant culture of racism at the company has suppressed black employees while pushing away black franchisees and customers. The plaintiffs say they were demoted in 2018 in retaliation for raising concerns about the company's attitude toward black workers and customers under McDonald's Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski and his predecessor, Steve Easterbrook.

The case is Guster-Hines et al v. McDonald's USA LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:20-cv-00117.

For the plaintiffs: Carmen Caruso of Caruso Law Firm and Linda Chatman of Chatman Law Office.

For McDonald's: Nigel Telman of Proskauer Rose.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.