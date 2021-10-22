Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 25

Companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. - Memphis, Tennessee-based International Paper Company will urge the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court order that found it liable under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) for cleanup costs tied to the Kalamazoo River Superfund Site.

The case is Georgia-Pacific Consumer Prod, et al v. NCR Corporation, et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-1806. For International Paper Company: John Parker of Baker & Hostetler. For Weyerhaeuser Company: Mark Schneider of Perkins Coie. For Fort James Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP and Georgia-Pacific LLC: Michael Shebelskie of Hunton Andrews Kurth.

9 a.m. - The chief executives of ExxonMobil Corp, BP America and Chevron Corp as well as the president of Shell Oil will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform at hearing on whether the fossil fuel industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to fight climate change.

Friday, Oct. 29

9:30 a.m. - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a lawsuit by conservation groups who sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) over its authorization of the construction of $6.2 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline to carry natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia. The groups, including Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club, argue that an FWS's analysis wrongly found the pipeline would not further imperil already threatened and endangered species.

The case is Appalachian Voices v. U.S. Dept. of the Interior, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2159. For Appalachian Voices et al: Elizabeth Benson with the Sierra Club. For U.S. Dept. of the Interior: Kevin McArdle with the U.S. Department of Justice. For intervenor Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC: George Sibley of Hunton Andrews Kurth.

9:30 a.m. - In a related case, environmental groups including Wild Virginia and the Sierra Club will urge the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate January decisions by the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to cross 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest, which spans areas of southwest Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. The groups allege among other things that the agencies violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act and the Mineral Leasing Act by failing to properly analyze the environmental impacts of construction-related erosion and soil loss along the pipeline route.

The case is Wild Virginia v. United States Bureau of Land Management, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1082. For Wild Virginia: Nathan Matthews with the Sierra Club. For United States Bureau of Land Management: Brian Toth with the U.S. Department of Justice. For intervenor Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC: Donald Verrilli, Jr. of Munger Tolles & Olson.

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com