Week Ahead in Insurance: Aug. 2, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, August 3

10 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang will hold a virtual status conference in the Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance MDL in Chicago. According to recent filings in the case, Chang is weighing a motion by the plaintiffs to file a master consolidated amended complaint, and Society’s motion to dismiss civil authority and contamination clauses from the MDL’s 40-plus cases. In the related discovery dispute over the plaintiffs’ subpoena of 50 years’ worth of the Insurance Services Office’s records on the development of standard-form virus and environmental exclusions, a federal judge in New Jersey granted the parties a 30-day stay to attempt to resolve the matter on their own. The main case is In Re: Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois No. 20-5965. For Society: Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring; Michael Sanders of Purcell & Wardrope. For the plaintiffs: Arthur Turner Jr. of Edelson (Liaison Counsel); Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair; Shelby Guilbert Jr. of King & Spalding; and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices. 12 noon (ET) – The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) opens its Agricultural Risk Inspection School with a keynote address by “This Week in Agribusiness” broadcaster Orion Samuelson. Spread over three afternoons, the virtual conference includes core and advanced classes on farm-related exposures to traditional risks, like trucking liability and workers’ compensation, as well as risks stemming from more recent attempts at diversification, such as marijuana cultivation, the use of farm property as an “agritainment” venue, and the installation of solar, wind, and waste-conversion energy systems. For the full agenda, go to

https://www.namic.org/edu/agrisk

Wednesday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. – Julia Talarick of Kinney Lisovicz Reilly & Wolff moderates the New Jersey Institute for CLE’s Second Annual Insurance Law Summer Institute, a detailed, two-day webinar on policy provisions and recent case law. Wednesday’s sessions will focus on General Liability and Property policies, while Thursday’s examine Employment Practices Liability and Cyber Risk policies. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ibMys8

Thursday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. – In arguments before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Zurich American Insurance Co. will argue that a federal judge in Austin erred in finding that Arch Insurance Co. had no duty to defend the general contractor on a Texas toll-road project against the developer’s $290 million claim that the road was “riddled with defects,” including heaving and cracking concrete, cracking and “rotational deflection” of bridges, and more. Zurich insured the general contractor, Central Texas Highway Constructors (CTHC), while Arch insured Archer Western, a subcontractor that poured the concrete and performed other work on the project for six years. Zurich claims that Arch had a duty to defend CTHC as an additional insured under Archer Western’s policies. The lower court ruled that the additional-insured endorsements did not apply because the developer, State Highway 130 Concession Company, had not alleged that the defects “arose out of” Archer Western’s work. Zurich argues that the lower court’s causation standard was too stringent and that Arch has a duty to defend until Archer Western’s liability has been ruled out. The case is Zurich American Ins. v. Arch Ins., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-50966. For Zurich: Ramiro Morales and Elizabeth Celniker of Morales Fierro & Reeves. For Arch: Christopher Dove of Locke Lord.

