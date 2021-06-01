Week Ahead in Insurance: June 1, 2021

Law firms Crowell Moring See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, June 2

10 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang will hold a virtual status conference in the Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance MDL in Chicago. Society is awaiting a ruling on its motion to file an interlocutory appeal of Chang’s February ruling on three bellwether motions, in which he allowed the plaintiffs to proceed with claims for loss of business income but dismissed their claims under the policies’ civil authority and contamination clauses. On May 6, Society also asked Chang to dismiss civil authority and contamination clauses from all the MDL’s 40-plus cases, saying that doing so was “in line with the purpose of the bellwether mechanism.” Plaintiffs’ lead counsel oppose both motions. The case is In Re: Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois No. 20-5965. For Society: Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring; Thomas Underwood of Purcell & Wardrope. For the plaintiffs: Arthur Turner Jr. of Edelson (Liaison Counsel); Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair; Shelby Guilbert Jr. of King & Spalding; and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices.

12 noon (PT) – The Insurance Section of the Bar Association of San Francisco presents “Current Issues and Recent Decisions in Opioid Coverage Litigation,” a 75-minute webinar on the cases’ implications for general liability and other insurers. The panelists - Raymond Tittmann of Tittmann Weix; Jodi Green of Nicolaides, Fink, Thorpe, Michaelides, Sullivan; and Shanti Eagle of Farella Braun + Martel - will focus on the duty to defend and potential coverage issues, including the lack of an “occurrence,” the products exclusion and loss-in-progress provisions.

2 p.m. (ET) – “COVID 19: Challenges for Litigators and Underwriters,” a two-day, four-hour CLE program sponsored by the ABA Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section, opens with a discussion of pandemic-related property insurance claims from Andrew Downs of Bullivant Houser Bailey and Adam Schwartzbaum of The Moskowitz Law Firm. The other sessions summarize recent court decisions, anticipated changes to virus exclusions and other policy provisions, and ethical issues that can arise if attorneys attempt to litigate COVID-19 cases without sufficient experience in property insurance law.

Thursday, June 3

10 a.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will take another look at a long-running dispute between Century Insurance and Global Reinsurance, one of the reinsurers of policies that Century issued to Caterpillar Tractor in the 1970s. Since 2001, Caterpillar has been hit with thousands of asbestos liability lawsuits. The question is whether the expense of defending those lawsuits erodes the amount of reinsurance, as Global Re argues; or, whether the reinsurance “follows the form” of Century’s policy, which caps coverage for losses but not expenses. A federal judge in Manhattan ruled for Global Re in 2014. On appeal, the 2nd Circuit certified a question of state law to New York’s highest court, then reversed the 2014 ruling and remanded the case to the district court for reevaluation in light of the state court’s answer. On remand, the district judge concluded that the reinsurance cap applies to litigation expenses only if there are no losses. Otherwise, Global Re must pay losses up to the capped amount, plus its share of expenses, as specified in its participation agreement with Century’s other reinsurers. The case is Global Reinsurance Corp. v. Century Indemnity Co., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1476. For Global Re: Sean Kelly of Freeborn & Peters. For Century: Jonathan Hacker of O'Melveny & Myers.

12 noon (CT) – Lamis El Didi and Susan Paulsen of Exponent discuss risk-mitigation strategies related to climate and weather, including anticipation and preparation for major weather events and responses afterward. The one-hour webinar is sponsored by DRI-The Voice of the Defense Bar.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com