Week Ahead in Insurance: June 28, 2021

Law firms California Lawyers Group See all

Sidley Austin See all

Seyfarth Shaw See all

Locke Lord See all

Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, June 28

2 p.m. (ET) – Craig Blackman of Stradley Ronon and William Treas of Nielsen & Treas join FEMA Associate Chief Counsel Jordan Fried and Attorney-Advisor Hope Ayerse online to discuss recent litigation involving the National Flood Insurance Program and FEMA’s oversight of it. The panel is part of the three-day Virtual National Flood Conference co-sponsored by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Reinsurance Association of America and the National Flood Insurance Program. Other conference highlights include a plenary Q&A with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), who chairs the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis; a look at the pending NFIP reauthorization process; and a closing session on buyouts and other alternatives to rebuilding, and the Biden Administration’s stance on them. For the full agenda, visit https://apciafloodconference.pathable.co/

Tuesday, June 29

8:30 a.m. (CT) – After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Insurance Symposium returns as a hybrid virtual and in-person event in Des Moines with opening remarks by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and a CEO panel moderated by Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. Tuesday’s sessions also include two keynote addresses – “Global Risk and the Post-Pandemic Future,” presented by Rebekah Clement of Lloyd’s; and “Insurance and Inclusion,” by George Nichols III of the American College of Financial Services – with each speaker followed by a panel discussion and small-group “cohort” sessions on the same topics. The symposium closes on Wednesday with a Commissioners Panel moderated by Pat Hughes of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3vVz5Z0.

12 noon (PT) – The California Lawyers Association is devoting half of its hour-long June meeting to “Breach Response Speed Chess: A 30-minute Overview of Insurance Coverage, Legal Counsel, and Reputation Management in Privacy Incident Response.” Moderator Joshua de Larios-Heiman of Data Law and panelists Lauren Kitces of Sidley Austin, ReputationUs owner Casey Boggs, and Peter Marchel of Marchel & Associates will offer an executive summary of recent cyber-threat developments and best practices for responding to them. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3vTojmm

1 p.m. (ET) – The ABA Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section co-sponsors “Current Trends in ERISA Disability Benefits Claims Litigation,” a 90-minute encore presentation from the Labor and Employment Law Section’s Mid-Winter Meeting. Attorneys Cassie Springer Ayeni of Oakland, Jonathan Feigenbaum of Boston, and Ada Dolph of Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago will explore recent decisions on pre-existing conditions, fee awards, and the need for objective evidence, as well as emerging issues regarding Covid-related disability claims. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UBlUQf

Friday, July 2

9 a.m. – The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument from Wilco Life Insurance and a potential class-action plaintiff challenging Wilco's calculation of the monthly Cost of Insurance (COI) charge for its Universal Life Insurance policies. The case is one of many across the country to allege that when insurers promise to compute COI charges “based on” the insured’s mortality risk factors, the equation cannot include the company’s own business-related factors. A federal judge in Georgia ruled for Wilco last year, finding the policy gave it discretion to increase the COI charge within a stated range. In other COI cases, the 7th Circuit ruled for Lincoln Benefit Life in 2013, but the 8th Circuit last year affirmed a $34 million verdict for a class of Missouri policyholders suing State Farm. While the 11th Circuit has no binding precedent on the question, a three-judge panel issued a non-precedential opinion in April that affirmed a Florida judge’s ruling for Connecticut General Life Insurance. The case to be argued Friday is Vanessa Anderson v. Wilco Life Ins. Co., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-13482. For Anderson: Charles McCallum III of McCallum Hoaglund & McCallum. For Wilco: Elizabeth Joy Campbell of Locke Lord.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com