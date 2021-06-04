Week Ahead in Insurance: June 7, 2021

Law firms Stites Harbison See all

Dressman Benzinger Lavelle See all

Alston Bird See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, June 8

10 a.m. (ET) – London-based Insurance Law Global and Lloyd’s Market Association present “Riding the Tidal Wave of Ransomware Claims,” the latest in the ILG/LMA Young Professionals Bootcamp Webinar Series. Ed Lewis of Weightmans joins underwriters and claims managers from Hiscox, Zurich and Beazley to discuss the recent proliferation of cyberthreats and best practices for handling insurance claims that result from them. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gb7blY

1 p.m. (ET) – Neil Alldredge, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, opens the NAMIC Claims Conference in Orlando, Florida, with an overview of emerging trends affecting the property/casualty insurance industry and the impact of those trends on claims professionals and counselors. The three-day live conference includes a virtual option for many sessions, including Alldredge’s keynote; “Class Action Trends and Legal Developments,” with Blake Marks-Dias of Corr Cronin; and “Behind the Headlines: Emerging Issues Now and On the Horizon,” in which Tim Fletcher and Glenn Frankel of Gen Re will discuss novel climate-change data, newly identified toxins, and litigation “waves” with the potential to reframe traditional notions of liability. For the full agenda, go to https://www.namic.org/edu/claims

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether Arch Insurance Co. had a duty to defend six managers and supervisors of the now-closed Parkway Mine in Kentucky during federal investigations into claims that they deliberately circumvented worker-safety regulations requiring testing and reporting of coal-dust levels. Arch declined to defend Charley Barber, Glendel “Buddy” Hardison and others based on the pollution exclusion in the 2014 and 2015 D&O Liability policies it issued to their employer, a division of Armstrong Energy. The men argued that coal dust cannot be considered a “pollutant” within the confines of a coal mine, but only if it causes damage off-premises. A federal judge in Kentucky ruled for Arch last year, finding the policies clearly excluded claims arising from “any direction” to test for “Pollutants,” defined in part as any “contaminant or irritant, including…coal dust.” Armstrong filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and sold its Kentucky mines to Murray Energy, which was acquired by creditors last year in a separate bankruptcy proceeding. The insurance-coverage case is Barber, Hardison, et al. v. Arch Insurance Co., 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-6307. For Barber: Marc Murphy of Stites & Harbison. For Hardison: J. Kent Wicker of Dressman Benzinger LaVelle. For Arch: Michael Goodstein of Bailey Cavalieri.

12 noon – The ABA’s Joint Committee on Employee Benefits, Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section, and several other sections join forces with the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel to present Parts 3 and 4 of the Employee Benefits Spring Update 2021. In “Part 3: Qualified Plans and Executive Compensation Update,” Alan Tawshunsky of Tawshunsky Law moderates a 90-minute panel discussion with other private attorneys, ERISA counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, and the IRS’s Office of Chief Counsel. At 2 p.m., Emily Costin of Alston & Bird and Wendy Von Wald of Travelers Insurance discuss recent class actions over 401(k) fees and investments – including knowing when, and how, to involve fiduciary insurance carriers – in “Part 4: Best Practices to Prepare for Litigation.” Separate registration is required for each session. For details on Part 3, go to https://bit.ly/3fNP6LM. For Part 4, see https://bit.ly/3pgS3I9.

Thursday, June 10

1 p.m. (ET) – RIMS-The Risk Management Society presents “Mission Critical: Actionable Insights to Strengthen DEI Strategies,” a one-hour webinar on the insurance industry’s role in adopting and encouraging corporate policies of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Rodney Johnson and Larry Phillips of webinar sponsor Gallagher will join Drs. Jeanne Holmes of RiskVersity and Leroy Nunery II of Plūs Ultré to discuss trends in DEI-related claims and litigation, how organizations can make meaningful change, and more. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3cboqCH

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com