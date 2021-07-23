Week Ahead in Insurance Law: July 26, 2021

Law firms Reed Smith LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, July 26

9 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear cross-appeals by UnitedHealth Group Inc and women who sued the company in federal court in San Francisco, alleging that it violated the Affordable Care Act and ERISA by covering only “in-network” Comprehensive Lactation Services (CLS), failing to identify any in-network providers that offered it, and mishandling the claims process. The women appeal several of U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria’s rulings, including his decision that UnitedHealth complied with the Affordable Care Act’s substantive coverage provisions and his refusal to certify one of the two claims-handling classes they sought. UnitedHealth appeals the certification of the other class, which followed Chhabria’s ruling that UnitedHealth’s use of “remark codes” violated the individual plaintiffs’ rights to a clear statement of reasons for denial and of the process for contesting the denial. UnitedHealth stipulated to injunctive relief after Chhabria certified the “remark codes” class, contingent on the outcome of this appeal. The case is Rachel Condry et al. v. UnitedHealth Group Inc. et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-16823. For Condry et al: Kimberly Donaldson-Smith of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith. For UnitedHealth Group et al.: Raymond Cardozo of Reed Smith.

Tuesday, July 27

9:20 a.m. (PT) – Stef Zielezienski, chief legal officer of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, opens the AIPCA Virtual Western Region General Counsel Conference, an online event with eight hours of CLE programming spread over two days. First up: Kara Baysinger of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Ellen Range of the Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office, and Bryant Henley of the California Department of Insurance present a “Regulatory Recap” of issues facing Western states. Other sessions include “The next wave(s) of Business Interruption Claims”; updates on appellate and class action case; developments in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and more. For the full agenda, go to https://wrgcc.pathable.co/

Wednesday, July 28

9 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider arguments by WilmerHale and the Social Security Administration over the amount of attorneys’ fees available to prevailing claimants under the Equal Access to Justice Act, which Congress capped at $125 an hour in 1996 unless “the court determines that an increase in cost of living or a special factor… justifies a higher fee.” WilmerHale’s clients, Daniel Doucette and Sherry Taylor, are seeking an increase in the fees they were awarded last year to pay Evan Smith of Appalachian Justice – a lawyer who helped secure new determinations for hundreds of claimants whose benefits were canceled after their original attorney, Eric Conn, was accused of a massive scheme to defraud Social Security in 2015. (Conn later pleaded guilty.) In Doucette and Taylor’s cases, Smith argued that $205 per hour was commensurate with the increased cost of living since 1996, and at or below the prevailing market rate for attorneys representing Social Security claimants. The district court judge in each case rejected the cost-of-living arguments and focused primarily on the complexity of the issues, awarding $150 per hour in Doucette’s case and $125 in Taylor’s. The lead case is Doucette v. Commissioner, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal No. 20-5592. For Doucette: Daniel Volchok and Elizabeth Bewley of WilmerHale. For SSA: Laura Hope Holland, Office of General Counsel. 12 noon (ET) – The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) offers “Insurance 101,” a webinar designed for first- to third-year associates who may be well-versed in the law of insurance defense but lack basic knowledge about their clients’ business operations and industry norms. Louie Castoria of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, Frederick Fisher of Fisher Consulting Group, and Laura Zaroski of Gallagher provide a one-hour primer on day-to-day operations of insurance companies, brokers, managing general agents and underwriters, and claim departments. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3rtszZ4

5 p.m. – Opt-out notices and objections to the proposed $2.67 billion settlement of the Blue Cross Blue Shield consumer antitrust cases must be filed or postmarked by July 28, U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor of Birmingham, Alabama has ordered. The consumer cases, which are part of multidistrict litigation consolidated in 2013, allege that the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its 36 member companies violated federal antitrust laws by dividing up health insurance markets to avoid competing with each other. The BCBS Association admits no wrongdoing but has agreed to relax rules that block its members from competing against each other, and to drop a rule that required members to derive at least two-thirds of their revenue from “Blue”-branded services. After attorneys’ fees and administrative expenses, consumer claimants will share about $1.9 billion. (The settlement does not resolve claims by health-care provider plaintiffs.) Proctor will hold a final approval hearing on Oct. 20. The case is In Re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation (MDL 2406), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama No. 13-20000. Class co-counsel: Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld LLP and David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner. For Self-Funded Subclass: Warren Burns of Burns Charest. For BCBS Association: David Zott of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com