Week Ahead in Insurance: May 10, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, May 10

9 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear cross-appeals by Yahoo! Inc. and AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance of Pittsburgh from the $1.12 million judgment that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila entered for Yahoo in 2019, after a jury found the insurer had breached its duty to defend and settle several lawsuits by Yahoo users who said the company had scanned their emails. Yahoo spent $3 million to defend itself against the “scanning cases” and another $4 million to settle most of them. However, the cases arose during different policy years – 2008 and 2011 – and the 2011 policies included a “Deductible Coverage Endorsement” as a risk-retention feature. Davila found the endorsement valid and enforceable, decimating Yahoo’s recovery under the 2011 policies. The final judgment included the jury’s award of $618,380 in the duty to defend suit, about $450,000 for two lawsuits involving 2008 claims, and $55,000 for four lawsuits involving claims from 2011. The cross-appeals are Yahoo! Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance of Pittsburgh, PA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nos. 19-16475 and 19-17462. For Yahoo: Elizabeth Holland Baldridge and William Um of Jassy Vick Carolan. For National Union: Emily Cuatto of Horvitz & Levy.

Tuesday, May 11

12 noon (CT) – Kristina Pett and Danielle Shure of McDowell Hetherington join Dr. Michele Martinho, a New York-based internist, discuss the pandemic’s effect on long-term disability benefit providers in “LTD Claims Based upon Increased Risk of Illness from COVID-19,” a one-hour webinar offered by DRI-The Voice of the Defense Bar. The speakers will analyze existing judicial standards for LTD claims based on immune-compromised status, how the courts are likely to apply those standards in COVID-19 cases, new timing considerations for evaluating such claims under ERISA, and more. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3eqotvT

Wednesday, May 12

11 a.m. (ET) – The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance’s Virtual Workers Compensation and Retail, Restaurant & Hospitality Conference gets under way, with more than 30 hours of concurrent educational programs divided into 12 sessions over the next three days and networking opportunities at each day’s end. Many of the programs deal with different aspects of COVID-19 -- including the conference’s sole plenary session, “Bouncing Forward: Recovering from the Emotional Trauma of COVID-19” – while others focus on core concerns or emerging issues, such as the workers-comp implications of human trafficking, crypto-currency, the gig economy, “wearables” and other technology, and more. For the full agenda and speakers’ list, go to https://bit.ly/2QRu99r

1 p.m. (ET) - American Bar Association President Patricia Lee Refo and Section Chair Erica Levine Powers open the ABA’s Inaugural National Institute the on Resiliency – a two-day conference on natural and man-made disasters and their impact on communities, insurers, other private businesses, and government. Part I includes “How to Finance a Fair and Resilient Future,” moderated by Ernest Abbott of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. Part II, on May 19, concludes with “Who Pays for Disaster Risk,” a session on risk allocation and the use of regulation, including flood- and fire-insurance requirements and other development-related and operational codes, to buffer taxpayers against the cost of resiliency failures. For the full agenda and speakers list, go to https://bit.ly/3uqUvNH

4:30 p.m. (ET) – The American College of Coverage Counsel and the University of Pennsylvania Law School present “Sports and Entertainment: Will COVID-19 Virus Losses Be Covered by Commercial Insurance Policies?” The 90-minute Zoom webinar includes background information from Michael Aylward of Morrison Mahoney-Boston and Professor Tom Baker, creator of UPenn’s Covid Coverage Litigation Tracker, followed by a discussion between Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring and Kirk Pasich of Pasich of the pandemic’s effect on the entertainment-industry. David Goodwin of Covington & Burling and Linda Hsu of Selman Breitman will examine the sports-industry disputes, while Sherilyn Pastor of McCarter & English and Steve Pate of Cozen O’Connor focus on event-cancellation claims by sponsors of tournaments and festivals. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3tqQ30b

Thursday, May 13

1:30 p.m. – The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear former Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPH) clinic director Susan Thayer’s appeal from summary judgment on the two remaining claims from her decade-old False Claims Act lawsuit, alleging that the Iowa-based organization overbilled government insurers for oral and patch-based contraceptives and intentionally miscoded abortion-related services in order to charge Medicaid for them, between 2006 and 2008. Thayer’s original 2011 complaint included additional allegations, but the U.S. District Court in Southern Iowa granted PPH’s motion to dismiss in 2013. The 8th Circuit revived part of the case in 2014, and the district court further narrowed it on remand. After discovery, the court granted PPH’s motion for summary judgment on the contraceptives claim in April 2019 and on the abortion-related services claim in May 2019, finding the undisputed facts would support, at most, an inference of non-actionable coding or billing errors. Thayer is appealing both of the 2019 rulings. The case is Thayer v. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-2151. For Thayer: Christopher Schandevel of Alliance Defending Freedom. For Planned Parenthood of the Heartland: Thomas White and Kristen Rodriguez of Dentons US.

