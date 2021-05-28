Week Ahead in Insurance: May 3, 2021

Law firms Foley Lardner See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, May 3

1 p.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a challenge by Cerner Corporation and its ERISA health plan administrator, The Health Exchange d/b/a Cerner HealthPlan Services (CHPS), to a federal judge’s order that it owes United Air Ambulance $600,000 for transporting a toddler who was suffering from sepsis due to a chronic bowel condition from Arizona to Boston Children’s Hospital. UAA claimed it received pre-approval for the fixed-wing flight, but Cerner denied coverage after receiving the bill. Cerner argued that UAA made the flight without authorization and after being advised it was not covered. U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich in Phoenix granted summary judgment for UAA, finding that Cerner had some legitimate grounds to deny coverage but had abused its discretion in handling the claim. She found it had granted UAA “preauthorization” after a second, post-flight administrative appeal, but then denied its formal claim for payment and subsequent appeals, shifting explanations a total of five times; that the explanations were inconsistent and, in at least one instance, based on a nonexistent plan requirement. The case is United Air Ambulance LLC v. Cerner Corp., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-15006. For UAA: Shane Buntrock of Buntrock Harrison & Gardner. For Cerner: Christopher Leopold of Stinson Leonard.

Tuesday, May 4

10 a.m. – The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal from the Tax Court’s ruling that Reserve Mechanical Corp., formed as a micro-captive excess insurer for Peak Mechanical & Components and two sister companies, was a tax shelter that did not provide “insurance in the commonly accepted sense.” Reserve has drawn amicus support from the Self-Insurance Association of America and Captive Insurance Associations of 10 states, which argue that three of the many factors the Tax Court cited are contrary to “widely accepted and long-standing principles of insurance and tax law.” Specifically, the Tax Court said Peak did not need excess insurance because it had never suffered an excess loss (which the associations compare to requiring a fire before purchasing fire insurance); it derided Reserve’s standard-form policies as non-negotiated, “cookie-cutter” policies; and it said the arrangement did not distribute risk because the participants pooled just enough money to purchase reinsurance. “Regardless of whether the (10th Circuit) affirms or reverses the decision below on other grounds,” it should reverse the Tax Court on those three points, the associations say. The case is Reserve Mechanical Corp. v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 18-9011. For Reserve: Val Albright of Foley & Lardner. For the Commissioner: Geoffrey Klimas, U.S. Justice Department. For amicus: Elizabeth Bondurant of Womble Bond Dickinson.

Wednesday, May 5

10 a.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear back-to-back arguments in separate cases stemming from Utica Mutual Insurance Company’s demands for reimbursement by its reinsurers after its 2007 settlement of a coverage dispute with Goulds Pump, whose products contained asbestos, under policies issued between 1965 and 1983. A key issue in both appeals is whether Utica’s own 1973 policy to Goulds required it to pay defense costs and expenses once policy limits were exhausted; and, if not, whether the reinsurers were bound by the “follow the fortunes” doctrine to honor Utica’s settlement with Goulds anyway. In the first case, Utica appeals a 2018 bench verdict in favor of Munich Re on both those questions. In the second case, Century Indemnity appeals a 2019 jury verdict awarding Utica $6.25 million, including $2.7 million under its 1973 reinsurance certificate, $1.1 million under a 1975 reinsurance certificate, and pre-judgment interest. The cases are Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Munich Reinsurance America, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-1241; and Utica Mutual v. Century Indemnity, 19-4335. For Utica: Syed Ahmad of Hunton Andrews Kurth. For Munich Re: Bruce Friedman of Rubin Fiorella & Friedman. For Century: Brad Elias of O'Melveny & Myers.

1 p.m. (ET) – Geoffrey Drucker of the American Health Law Association moderates “Arbitration of ‘Surprise’ (Out of Network) Medical Bills,” a 75-minute panel discussion presented by the American Bar Association’s Dispute Resolution Section. The panel will provide an overview of state laws requiring arbitration of disputes between a patient and an out-of-network provider, examine two sample programs, and discuss whether they are effective. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3u45ywc

