Week Ahead in Insurance: Nov. 1, 2021

Monday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear its first two appeals involving Business Income Interruption and Civil Authority coverage for losses stemming from government restrictions on operations due to Covid-19. Both appellants are challenging lower-court rulings that their loss of use was not “property damage” covered by their insurance. In addition, tea-shop operator Aggie Investments asks the 5th Circuit to certify questions to the Texas Supreme Court, while Terry Black’s Barbecue says its policy’s Restaurant Extension Endorsement also covered losses caused by government orders resulting from alleged contagion or infectious disease at “the described premises.” The judge ruled that the Covid-related orders resulted from global health concerns, not conditions at Terry Black’s premises.

The cases are Aggie Investments v. Continental Casualty, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-40382; and Terry Black’s Barbecue v. State Automobile Mutual, No. 21-50078. For Aggie Investments: Alexander Beard of Saunders, Walsh & Beard. For Continental Casualty: Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For Terry Black’s: LaDawn Nandrasy of Amy Stewart PC (sharing time with amicus counsel Gabriel Gillett of Jenner & Block). For State Auto: Levon Hovnatanian of Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom (sharing with amicus counsel Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring)

Wednesday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will consider whether veterans who seek disability benefits based on psychological impairment must first be diagnosed with a mental-health disorder, consistent with the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5). Army veteran Luis Martinez-Bodon has never received a DSM-5 diagnosis, but argues that his anxiety is a disability under the Federal Circuit’s groundbreaking 2018 decision, in Saunders v. Wilkie, that “pain alone…may constitute a disability” if it impairs the veteran’s earning capacity, even without a specific diagnosis of injury or disease. The U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims ruled that a mental-health disorder could be a “disability” without a DSM-5 diagnosis; however, it said such a disability is not compensable because the Veterans Affairs Department has tied its schedule of disability ratings to a DSM-5 diagnosis. The case is Martinez-Bodon v. McDonough, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit No. 21-1328.

For Martinez-Bodon: Christian McTarnaghan, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick. For McDonough: Meen Geu Oh, U.S. Justice Department

Thursday, Nov. 4

9 a.m. – After rescheduling September’s arguments due to Hurricane Ida, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Houston will consider whether Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC) has a duty to defend and indemnify Texas-based roofing manufacturer Siplast Inc. against a lawsuit by the Archdiocese of New York, which alleged that Siplast refused to honor its 20-year replacement guarantee when a five-year-old roofing system at an archdiocese high school started leaking. A federal judge in Dallas ruled for EMCC based on the policy’s exclusion for damage to the insured’s “own work” (the roof), saying the Archdiocese was seeking only the $5 million roof-replacement cost. Siplast says the judge misread the underlying pleadings, which also mentioned water damage to the school’s ceilings and interiors and demanded damages “in excess of $5 million.” The case is Siplast Inc. v. Employers Mutual Casualty Co., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-11076. For Siplast: Christopher Thompson of Jackson Walker. For EMCC: Kevin Cain of Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom.

4 p.m. (ET) – The American College of Coverage Counsel presents “Second-Level Scrutiny: Appellate Courts Join the COVID-19 Fray,” part of its Pop Up Webinar Series. Michael Levine of Hunton Andrews Kurth and John Mumford Jr of Hancock, Daniel & Johnson will go over the appellate decisions for insurers on the merits (including, so far, cases from by the 6th, 8th, 9th, and 11th Circuits) and the 3rd Circuit’s ruling on whether the cases should be heard in the first instance in state or federal court. Advance registration is required. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3blBtRe

Friday, Nov. 5

7:45 a.m. (CT) – DRI Life, Health and Disabilities Section Chair Scott Trager of Funk & Bolton opens the 2021 LHD Lawyers Virtual Boot Camp, a full-day “nuts and bolts” program for attorneys who are new to the practice or the subject area. The sessions include primers on different types of policies followed by concepts related to litigation, including claims and defense analyses, differences between the insurers’ duties under individual and group plans, complex rescission actions, substantive and procedural rules for ERISA cases, and more. For the full agenda and speaker information, visit https://bit.ly/3CoChjT

