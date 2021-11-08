Week Ahead in Insurance: Nov. 8, 2021

Nov 8 (Reuters) - (Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Continental Insurance, Century Indemnity, and Allianz Underwriters’ bids to intervene on behalf of their former insured in the state of California’s 2014 lawsuit for cleanup costs incurred at the Wickes Forest Industries Superfund site in Elmira. According to the insurers, the state waited until 2019 to tell them it had sued Collins & Aikman Products (C&A), which never responded, and that it was filing for a default judgment of $3.2 million. The district court denied each insurer’s motion to intervene, but for different reasons: Continental had not yet agreed to defend or indemnify C&A; Century had already denied coverage; and Allianz, as an excess insurer, might never incur liability. However, the judge put the case on hold while the insurers appealed his ruling. The appeal is California Department of Toxic Substances Control v. Century Indemnity et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-15029. For California DTSC: Laura Zuckerman, Deputy Attorney General of California For Century and Allianz: Nicholas Gedo of Wood Smith Henning & Berman For Continental: Randall Berdan of Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan

11 a.m. – The American Bar Association’s Advanced ERISA Litigation Seminar 2021 opens with a look at mediation techniques and common pitfalls in negotiating settlements in employee-benefit cases. The half-day virtual program also includes a session on litigation trends – especially “medical necessity” cases involving mental health and substance-abuse treatment – and a U.S. Supreme Court roundup, focusing on recent ERISA cases and pending certiorari petitions.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 9:30 a.m. – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear AFM Mattress Company’s appeal from the dismissal of its lawsuit against Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance, seeking coverage for business-interruption losses from public-health orders designed to slow the spread of Covid-19. Unlike earlier Covid-coverage cases the court has heard, AFM’s appeal centers on the enforceability of the standard virus exclusion the Insurance Services Office (ISO) created after the SARS epidemic of 2003-2004. Specifically, AFM alleges that ISO led state regulators to believe the virus exclusion was a mere clarification that would not affect existing coverage; and, therefore, insurers should not be allowed to rely on it to exclude coverage now. A federal judge in Chicago rejected AFM’s argument in April, saying Illinois had never recognized a “regulatory estoppel” doctrine – and even if it had, ISO had clearly presented the virus exclusion to regulators as an exclusion. The case is AFM Mattress Co. v Motorists Commercial Mutual Ins. Co., 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1865.

For AFM Mattress: Glenn Udell of Brown, Udell, Pomerantz & Delrahim For Motorists Commercial: Patrick Hofer of Clyde & Co.

Thursday, Nov. 11 8:45 a.m. – DRI's live Complex Coverage Forum gets under way in Columbus, Ohio, with a full day of live, defense-oriented programming on emerging issues and trends in property and liability insurance law. In addition to an update on Covid-related exposures, the sessions will focus on extended statutes of limitation for sexual-abuse claims; recent judicial interpretations of “additional insured” clauses; triggers and allocation of coverage for construction, environmental, and other property damage claims; the continuing controversy over the ALI Restatement of Law, Liability Insurance; and much more. Here is the full agenda and speakers list.

Friday, Nov. 12

5 p.m. – Northrop Grumman faces a deadline to seek summary judgment against Travelers Indemnity in a quest for a defense against two lawsuits: a 2016 class action by neighbors of the former Grumman aircraft manufacturing and testing facility in Bethpage, New York, and a 2019 complaint by the state for post-cleanup natural resources damages. In September, based on her 2014 decision in a related case, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan ruled that Northrop Grumman could not seek a defense or indemnity under policies that Travelers had issued between 1968 and 1985 with a Qualified Pollution Exclusion (QPE). Last month, however, Northrop and Travelers jointly notified Schofield that four of Travelers’ umbrella policies issued before 1972 (and several primary policies from Century Insurance between 1950 and 1963) did not include a QPE. The insurers are expected to argue that even without a QPE, the policies clearly exclude coverage for the new environmental claims. The coverage case is Travelers Indemnity Co. et al. v. Northrop Grumman Corp., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 16-8778. For Travelers: Mary Beth Forshaw of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett For Century: Shane Heskin of White & Williams For Northrop Grumman: Georgia Kazakis of Covington & Burling

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com