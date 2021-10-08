Week Ahead in Insurance: Oct. 11, 2021

Law firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 11

5 p.m. – U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan has ordered Northrop Grumman and Travelers Indemnity to “propose next steps” in light of her Sept. 17 ruling that collateral estoppel bars Grumman from seeking coverage for new claims of environmental harm arising out of old, previously litigated pollution at Grumman’s former aircraft manufacturing and testing facility in Bethpage, New York. Schofield ruled in 2014 that environmental clean-up and remediation claims by the state, the town, and various water districts were subject to Qualified Pollution Exclusions (QPEs) in Travelers’ policies from 1968 to 1985. The 2nd Circuit affirmed in 2017. Last month, Schofield ruled that those decisions preclude Northrop Grumman from seeking coverage, under any policies with the same exclusions, for a 2016 class action by neighboring residents and a 2019 claim by the state for post-cleanup natural resources damage. She has told both sides to file a status report identifying any remaining claims.

The case is Travelers Indemnity Co. et al. v. Northrop Grumman Corp., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 16-8778. For Travelers: Mary Beth Forshaw of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. For Northrop Grumman: Georgia Kazakis of Covington & Burling.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. – U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan will hold a virtual final fairness hearing on the $13 million settlement of the suit by participants in two Columbia University 403(b) retirement plans, who claim the plan fiduciaries violated ERISA by allowing the plan administrators to charge excessive fees. The settlement was announced six days ahead of a scheduled trial in April and received preliminary approval in May.

The case is Cates et al. v. Trustees of Columbia University et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 16-6524. For the plaintiffs: Jerome Schlichter of Schlichter Bogard & Denton. For the Trustees: Brantley Webb of Mayer Brown.

Thursday, Oct. 14

9:30 a.m. – The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a second appeal by LifeWatch Services in an antitrust lawsuit alleging that Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Wellpoint, and four other BCBS plan administrators have colluded to deny coverage for its telemetry cardiac monitors – devices that allow healthcare providers to track an outpatient’s cardiac activity remotely. A federal judge in Philadelphia dismissed LifeWatch’s suit in 2016 for failure to state a claim; the 3rd Circuit revived it in 2018, but also raised the possibility that the McCarran-Ferguson Act shielded the insurers from liability. On remand, the judge found the law applied, leading to LifeWatch’s current appeal. The United States has intervened “in support of neither party,” based on its interest in “determining the proper scope of the McCarran-Ferguson Act’s antitrust exemption for the ‘business of insurance.’”

The case is LifeWatch Services v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1142. For LifeWatch: Gary Elden and Ian Hansen of Shook, Hardy & Bacon. For BCBS: Cate Stetson and Alex Bowerman of Hogan Lovells. For the U.S.: Patrick Kuhlmann, U.S. Justice Department.

12 noon – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument remotely on Apollo Education Group’s breach of contract and bad faith claims against AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance for withholding its consent to Apollo’s $13.5 million settlement of a securities-fraud class action in 2014. Apollo settled anyway, then sued National Union. The 9th Circuit got the case in 2017, after the judge granted the insurer’s motion for summary judgment. In 2019, the 9th Circuit asked the Supreme Court of Arizona whether, under state law, the “objective reasonableness” of an insurer’s decision to withhold its consent to a settlement should be evaluated from the insurer’s perspective or the insured’s. In February, the Arizona Supreme Court responded that the insurer’s perspective applied. In a supplemental briefing, Apollo argues that the standard still requires National Union to “fairly value the claim” and make an “objectively reasonable” determination, which involve questions of fact that should not have been decided on summary judgment. The case is Apollo Education Group v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 17-17293. For Apollo: Douglas Whitney of Douglas Whitney Law Offices. For National Union: Bennett Cooper of Dickinson Wright.

Friday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. (ET) – Jonathan Meer of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker chairs “Insurers’ and Insureds’ Perspectives on Current Issues in D&O Liability & Insurance 2021,” a four-hour webinar co-sponsored by the New York City Bar Insurance Law Section and the Insurance Federation of New York. The program includes a primer on D&O liability exposures and insurance coverage, followed by three panel discussions: an update on litigation involving securities violations or M&A activity; a look at event-driven exposures, such as claims of sexual harassment or a data breach; and emerging issues, including climate change litigation or cannabis decriminalization. For the full agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3BrYjC0

