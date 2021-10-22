Week Ahead in Insurance: Oct. 25, 2021

Law firms Crest Law Firm See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. – The U.S. Justice Department’s consolidated complaint against Kaiser Permanente is due in federal court in San Francisco, following its July decision to intervene in six long-running whistleblower lawsuits accusing the healthcare giant of overbilling the government for services to patients enrolled in its Medicare Advantage managed-care plans. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen will hold an initial case management conference on the consolidated complaint on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Kaiser Permanente denies the allegations.

The lead case is U.S. ex rel Osinek v. Kaiser Permanente, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-03891. For the U.S.: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sarah Harrington of the U.S. Justice Department; Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wolinsky of the Northern District of California. For the relator plaintiffs: Eric Gibbs, Gibbs Law Group; Mark Hardiman, Nelson Hardiman; William Hanagami, The Hanagami Law Firm; Roger Lewis, Goldberg Kohn; J. Bernard Alexander of Alexander Morrison + Fehr; R. Scott Oswald, The Employment Law Group; Daniel Twetten, Loevy & Loevy; Mike Ronickher, Constantine Cannon For Kaiser Permanente: David Deaton, O'Melveny & Myers.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s claim that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan breached its fiduciary duty, as administrator for the Tribe’s ERISA employee benefit plan, by failing to take advantage of federal regulations that permit Indian Tribes to pay Medicare-Like Rates (MLR) for services provided by Medicare-participating hospitals. This will be the 6th Circuit’s second look at the case: in 2018, it rejected the Tribe’s other arguments for increasing its $8.4 million judgment against BCBS, but found the MLR-based claims had been dismissed prematurely. On remand, the district court found the MLR regulations inapplicable. On appeal, the Tribe says the judge adopted an “unduly restrictive interpretation of the MLR regulations,” contrary to the regulations’ stated purpose of increasing health services available to Tribes. The case is Saginaw Chippewa Tribe v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1226. For the Tribe: Perrin Rynders of Varnum. For BCBS of Mich.: Tacy Fletcher Flint of Sidley Austin.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

2 p.m. – The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance’s challenge to lower-court rulings that its policy covered the collapse of a second-story breezeway at an Elon University student-housing complex, and that it engaged in unfair and deceptive practices under North Carolina law, known as Chapter 75, in handling the claim. The district court awarded DENC LLC, owner of the Crest at Elon, $400,000 in damages and $221,000 in attorneys’ fees under Chapter 75. Philadelphia argues that the Collapse Endorsement to DENC’s commercial property policy did not cover the 2018 collapse because it was caused by long-term water damage to the wooden beams supporting the concrete structure, rather than any sudden and unexpected event. Philadelphia also defends its claims-handling process and says the lower court erred in finding that any mistakes in its communications with DENC, such as a denial letter that quoted irrelevant policy provisions, were willful acts.

The case is DENC v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1644. For DENC: Gregg McDougal, McDougal Law Firm; John Branch III, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. For Philadelphia Indemnity: David Brown of Goldberg Segalla.

Friday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. – The U.S. Supreme Court will meet to consider petitions for certiorari, including one that challenges an appellate ruling that embraced a disparate-impact standard for discrimination by ERISA plan sponsors and fiduciaries under the Medicare Secondary Payment Act. In October 2020, a 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived DaVita Inc.’s lawsuit against Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan and its third-party administrator, Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance (MedBen). The 6th Circuit found DaVita had plausibly alleged that Marietta and MedBen “indirectly” discriminated against people with end-stage renal disease by failing to have any in-network dialysis providers and restricting reimbursement for out-of-network providers. The 9th Circuit expressly rejected the 6th Circuit’s holding one month later in a similar lawsuit by DaVita, creating a circuit split. The Supreme Court asked DaVita to respond to Marietta’s petition, signaling interest in it.

The case is Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita, U.S. Supreme Court No. 20-1641. For Marietta Memorial and MedBen: John Kulewicz of Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease. For DaVita: Jeffrey Bucholtz of King & Spalding.

2 p.m. – The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal by K&R Contractors from a 2020 award of black-lung benefits to Michael Keene, a Virginia coal miner. K&R’s sole ground for appeal is that Administrative Law Judges at the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Workers Compensation Programs were appointed by a process similar to the one the U.S. Supreme Court found unconstitutional in Lucia v. SEC in June 2018; and, despite the Labor Secretary's ratification of their appointments, continue to enjoy removal protections that violate the Separation of Powers doctrine. The Labor Department says the two ALJs that reviewed Keene’s eligibility in 2018 and 2019 were duly appointed before acting on K&R’s administrative appeal, and that K&R is reading the removal protections too broadly. The case is K&R Contractors v. Director, Office Of Workers' Compensation Programs, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No.20-2021. For K&R Contractors: Charity Ann Barger of Street Law Firm. For the Director, OWCP: Amanda Mundell, U.S. Justice Department; Cynthia Liao, U.S. Labor Department.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com