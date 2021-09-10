Week Ahead in Insurance: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald L.L.P. See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Sept. 13

9:30 a.m. (CT) – Following an all-virtual Part 1 in June, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the National Insurance Producer Registry co-host Part 2 of the NAIC 2021 Insurance Summit, “Where Education Meets Regulation,” with five days of virtual and live programming in Kansas City, Missouri. The programs are divided into nine core areas (such as Antifraud, Financial Regulation, Risk and Resilience, and Technology), with keynote talks on climate liability risk, federal health legislation, and “Insurance, Inclusion & Equity.” Other noteworthy sessions include a review of the Surfside condo collapse; cybersecurity trends in the insurance industry; and the NAIC Officer Panel, in which NAIC CEO Michael Consedine moderates a panel discussion among insurance regulators for Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, and Missouri. For the full agenda and speaker information, go to https://bit.ly/3l1MECM

12 noon (CT) – DRI-The Voice of the Defense Bar presents “Emerging Asbestos Trends: Where Filings Meet Epidemiology,” a 50-minute webinar featuring expert witnesses Elizabeth Hanke and Megan Shockley of the insurance consulting firm KCIC. They will discuss national asbestos claim-filing statistics from 2018 to the present, broken down by disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiffs’ counsel; plaintiff attributes that affect litigation; external factors impacting the defense, such as publicity or the bankruptcy of other defendants; and models for predicting future cases. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38SOqAF

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9:30 a.m. – The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear general contractor The Graphic Builders’ bid to undo summary judgment for Arch Insurance under a standard-form bond that secured the performance of a subcontractor, RCM Modular, which was assigned to provide and assemble modular components to construct a four-story apartment building in Boston in 2017. After RCM notified Graphic that its work was “99.4% complete,” Graphic inspected and found hundreds of leaking windows. Graphic notified Arch, spent $3 million to fix the windows, but also allowed RCM to continue working. In 2019, Arch filed suit for declaratory relief in federal court in Boston, arguing that Section 3 of the performance bond explicitly requires termination of the subcontractor as a condition precedent to coverage. The district court agreed, rejecting Graphic’s arguments – renewed on appeal – that the condition precedent was ineffective because the bond also provided that Arch was jointly and severally liable for RCM’s performance; and, that Graphic could not have terminated RCM because the building was substantially complete. The case is Arch Insurance v. The Graphic Builders LLC, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals 21-1126. For Arch: Jonathan Burwood of Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald. For The Graphic Builders: Richard Briansky of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott.

12 noon (ET) – Scott Rembold of Rembold Hirschman, Brett Reuter of AXA XL, and John Toohey of Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara discuss ADR issues for the construction industry in “Handling Construction Defect Cases in Arbitration: The Good and the Bad.” The one-hour webinar is sponsored by the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM). For details, visit https://bit.ly/3tqcG6J

Thursday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has added a video session to hear just one case: Ohio-based Santo’s Italian Café’s appeal from the December dismissal of its lawsuit against Acuity Insurance, seeking coverage for business losses from COVID-19 shutdown orders. This is the first pandemic-related case to be heard by the 6th Circuit, which currently ranks third in the number of such appeals, according to the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law’s Covid Coverage Litigation Tracker. It is of special interest because of two pro-plaintiff decisions by other judges in the same district in January. In one, the judge found coverage under Zurich American’s policy, but certified his ruling for an interlocutory appeal; however, the 6th Circuit has not yet agreed to hear it. In the other, the judge certified two coverage questions to the Ohio Supreme Court, which split 4-3 in agreeing to consider the questions. Wednesday’s arguments are in Santo's Italian Cafe v. Acuity Insurance, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-3068. For Santo’s: Colin Sammon, Sammon Law(sharing time with amicus counsel, Christopher Kozak of Plews, Shadley, Racher & Braun). For Acuity: John Chlysta of Hanna, Campbell & Powell (sharing time with amicus counsel Stephen Goldman of Robinson & Cole).

Friday, Sept. 17

12 noon (ET) – The New York State Bar Association presents “Workers’ Compensation: Understanding and Avoiding Pitfalls of Using a Remote Workforce.” Debra Doby, managing partner of workers’ compensation for the New York office of the multistate Wenderoff Law Group, will cover the state board’s treatment of remote and hybrid workers, strategies to prevent injuries at the remote workplace, and investigating and otherwise determining the scope of the employer’s liability if an injury does occur. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2YBoUhn

