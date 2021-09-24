Week Ahead in Insurance: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Sept. 27

8 a.m. – The U.S. Supreme Court will meet privately for the “long conference,” its first collective review of certiorari petitions since July 1. Insurance-related issues on the agenda include:

- A class action in which former agents of American Family Insurance Company and its affiliates hope to restore a district judge’s determination that American Family misclassified them as independent contractors in order to avoid complying with ERISA. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed. The case is Walid Jammal v. American Family Ins. Co., No. 21-224. For Jammal: Charles Crueger of Crueger Dickinson. For American Family: Lauren Kuley of Squire Patton Boggs.

- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Albany’s objections to a New York regulation that requires its employer-sponsored health plan to cover abortions. A state appeals court upheld the regulation, finding it was “neutral” and “generally applicable,” but the archdiocese argues it places an undue burden on religious organizations. The case is Archdiocese of Albany v. Lacewell, New York Department of Financial Services, 20-1501. For the Archdiocese: Noel Francisco of Jones Day. For Lacewell: Barbara Underwood, New York Solicitor General.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. (ET) – The New York State Bar Association presents “An In-Depth Analysis of Veterans Benefits and Advocacy,” a webinar that fulfills the 3-hour CLE requirement for accreditation to practice at the VA’s administrative level. Nancy Morgan of Finkelstein & Partners and Deputy Director Benjamin Pomerance of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services will discuss eligibility for VA benefits and pensions, establishing a “service connection,” updates to the rules on presumptive claims, and the stages of representation from the initial claim to the post-appeal process. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3o4Xviz

Thursday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. – TexasBarCLE’s “Advanced Insurance Law” opens in San Antonio, offering 12 hours of continuing legal education credit with two days of live, in-person session on Lloyds’ coverages, Stowers demands, reservations of rights and “Practical Practice Tips from the Judiciary,” as well as topical updates on E&O and D&O coverages, COVID-19 claims and litigation, windstorm claims, and more. For details, go to https://bit.ly/2ZrinGz

11 a.m. (ET) – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments virtually in Washington, D.C., on Geico and parent company Berkshire Hathaway’s motion to create an MDL for potential class actions filed in the wake of the customer data security breach that Geico announced in April. Geico seeks to have the cases coordinated for pretrial proceedings in the Eastern District of New York, where three of five cases were pending when it filed its motion for consolidation in June; or in the alternative, in federal court in Maryland, where Geico is headquartered. The remaining two cases were filed in Maryland and California. The lead California plaintiffs, Mark and Reanna Vennerholm, oppose Geico’s motion. The proposed multidistrict litigation is In Re: Geico Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, MDL No. 3013. For Geico: John Marino and Kristen Wenger of Smith, Gambrell & Russell; Shari Lewis of Rivkin Radler. For the Vennerholms: Michael Murphy of Franklin D. Azar & Associates.

12 p.m. (CT) - DRI and the Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition join forces on “Paying Twice: Protecting Clients from MSP Liabilities,” a three-hour webinar. Katie Fox of Information Services Group, M. Palmer Lambert of Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer, and Judith O’Grady of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders will outline the government’s right to repayment under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act; the law’s recent use by Medicare Advantage Plans against private liability insurers; the insurer’s existing duties to report settlements, judgments, awards, or other payments to Medicare recipients; and what to expect in terms of transparency and additional obligations under the new Provide Accurate Information Directly (PAID) Act. For details, go to https://bit.ly/39v8zNk

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com