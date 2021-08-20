Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 23, 2021

Law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Monday, Aug. 23

8:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California will preside over an eight-day jury trial in a dispute between Taiwanese manufacturers Cyntec Co and Chilisin Electronics over Chilisin's alleged infringement of three patents related to electronic "choke" devices, which block alternating current while passing direct current in an electrical circuit. Delta Electronics subsidiary Cyntec argued that Chilisin infringed its patents willfully and requested enhanced damages and a permanent injunction. Chilisin has said it didn't infringe and the relevant parts of the patents are invalid. The case is Cyntec Company Ltd. v. Chilisin Electronics Corp., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:18-cv-00939. For Cyntec: James Yoon of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For Chilisin: Jamie Lucia of Steptoe & Johnson.

9 a.m. - In Delaware federal court, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will preside over a week-long jury trial on Colorado genetic-analysis company ArcherDX and Massachusetts General Hospital's claims that Qiagen's QIAseq gene-analysis kits infringe two of their sequencing patents. Qiagen, a German biotech company that spun Archer off after buying its former parent company, denied the allegations and argued the patents are invalid. The case is ArcherDX Inc v. Qiagen Sciences LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-01019. For Archer: Alexandra Joyce of McCarter & English, Jeff Castellano of Shaw Keller. For Qiagen: Stephanie O'Byrne of Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

4 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel will hold oral arguments on Swiss biopharma company Ferring B.V.'s motion for sanctions against Jones Day attorneys representing defendants Serenity Pharmaceuticals and Reprise Biopharmaceutics in a patent dispute related to Ferring's Minirin drug for frequent urination. Ferring -- citing Serenity's arguments in a New York state court case brought by Jones Day to recover over $5 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees -- said that Serenity asked Jones Day to withdraw its counterclaims before a 2019 bench trial, but lead attorney Chris Harnett "threatened Serenity with unfounded and baseless accusations that Ferring would pursue legal action against Serenity's executives if the counterclaims were withdrawn." Ferring said only these "virtually worthless" counterclaims were at issue at trial, which could have been avoided if they were withdrawn.

"It is extremely difficult to justify the millions of dollars Jones Day billed to its client with the fact that the claims Jones Day was pursuing did not have any financial benefit," Ferring said.

Jones Day attorneys Michael Shumaker and Stuart Yothers responded that Ferring's argument was based entirely on Serenity's "demonstrably false" allegations in the state court case. The case is Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Allergan Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:12-cv-02650. For Ferring: Joshua Davis, John Cox, and Mary Bourke of Womble Bond Dickinson.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com