Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: August 16, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 16

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly will hear arguments on Whirlpool's emergency motion for a preliminary injunction against Davide Cabri, an Italy-based former leader of the company's laundry division, whom it sued in July to prevent from taking the company's trade secrets in his move to company rival Haier. "Simply put, it will be impossible for Cabri to perform his new role within Haier's laundry division without misappropriating Whirlpool's trade secrets," the complaint said. Whirlpool has asked the court to preliminarily block Cabri's move and speed the proceedings. Cabri responded that, among other things, the court lacks jurisdiction over him.

The case is Whirlpool Corp v. Cabri, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00979. For Whirlpool: Steven Zadravecz of Jones Day, John Sensing of Potter Anderson & Corroon. For Cabri: Michael Sheehan and Ethan Townsend of McDermott Will & Emery.

Thursday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap will hear in-person arguments on Peloton's motion to dismiss Mad Dogg Athletics' claims in Marshall, Texas, that Peloton infringed patents related to its "Spinner" exercise bikes. Peloton argues the patents are invalid because they cover the abstract idea of "providing instruction for using an exercise bike." Peloton separately asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year to cancel Mad Dogg's federal trademarks covering "Spin" and "Spinning" for indoor cycling.

The case is Mad Dogg Athletics Inc v. Peloton Interactive Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:20-cv-00382. For Mad Dogg: David Gindler of Milbank, Paul Robinson of the Law Office of Paul L. Robinson, Elizabeth DeRieux of Capshaw DeRieux. For Peloton: Steven Feldman of Latham & Watkins, Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith.

