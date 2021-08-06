Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: August 9, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, August 10

9 a.m. - A new trial will begin in Marshall, Texas, to determine the proper amount of damages Apple owes to Optis Wireless Technology LLC, after an East Texas jury awarded Optis more than $500 million last year for Apple's infringement of its wireless standard-essential patents. Though U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap affirmed that Apple was liable for infringement, he said it was entitled to a new jury trial on damages because the award may not have been in line with Optis' responsibility to license the SEPs on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, noting the jury "never heard the acronym FRAND or heard evidence about how that concept impacted a fair damages award."

The case is Optis Wireless Technology LLC v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:19-cv-00066. For Apple: Mark Selwyn of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, Melissa Smith of Gillam Smith. For Optis: Jason Sheasby and Annita Zhong of Irell & Manella, Sam Baxter of McKool Smith, Jill Bindler of Gray Reed & McGraw.

9 a.m. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a copyright dispute between Yellow Pages Photos Inc and YP LLC, which does business as "The Real Yellow Pages". YPPI -- which owns copyrights in a database of stock images used for telephone directory ads -- sued YP in Florida federal court in 2017 for allegedly using its photos in thousands of yellow-page ads without permission. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell awarded YP summary judgment, finding it had licenses to use the photos from yellow-pages publishers that YPPI had licensed the images to. YPPI argues on appeal that issues of fact about the terms of the licenses should have prevented Honeywell from ruling for YP.

The case is Yellow Pages Photos Inc. v. YP LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13627. For YPPI: Richard Fee of Fee & Jeffries. For YP: Eric Leon of Latham & Watkins, Ronald Hanes of Trombley & Hanes.

Wednesday, August 11

9:30 a.m. -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will hold a hearing on Intel's sealed motion for a new trial in a case where it lost a $2.18 billion jury verdict on non-practicing entity VLSI Technology's patent infringement claims. A jury in Albright's Waco, Texas, court -- a hot spot for patent cases -- found in March that Intel had infringed two of VLSI's chipmaking patents. Intel escaped liability for allegedly infringing additional VLSI patents in the same court in April, and a third trial between Intel and VLSI is currently scheduled to start in December.

The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00057. For VLSI: Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella. For Intel: Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

Friday, August 13

10:40 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan will hear arguments on canned cold-brew coffee maker Rise Brewing's request for a preliminary injunction against PepsiCo, which Rise has accused of infringing its trademarks with its "Mtn Dew Rise" morning energy drink. Rise Brewing said in its June complaint that Pepsi's drink is likely to cause consumer confusion by flooding the market with its similarly named drink, which is meant to replace ready-to-drink coffee drinks like Rise. Pepsi's response to the preliminary-injunction motion is due Tuesday.

The case is Rise Brewing v. PepsiCo Inc., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-06324. For Rise Brewing: Jason Rosenberg and Paul Tanck of Alston & Bird. For Pepsi: Timothy Durst of Baker Botts, Sondra Hemeryck of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com