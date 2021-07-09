Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 12, 2021

Law firms Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 12

8:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly will hold a three-day bench trial in Delaware federal court on Par Pharmaceutical Inc's claims that Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Amneal Pharmaceuticals proposed generics of its Vasostrict, a drug used to increase blood pressure in patients with vasodilatory shock, infringe its patents.

The cases are Par Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00823, and Par Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-02032. For Par: Brian Farnan of Farnan LLP. For Eagle: David Moore and Bindu Palapura of Potter Anderson & Corroon. For Amneal: Anne Shea Gaza of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will preside over a trial in a trademark dispute over Sidral soft drinks. Mexico-based Impulsora de Marca e Intangibles owns U.S. trademark registrations for its Sidral Mundet apple-flavored soda, and sued Dos Amigos Inc in 2019, alleging its Sidral Gala fruit-flavored drink was likely to confuse consumers. Dos Amigos argued, among other things, that its drink doesn't cause confusion because "Sidral" is just the Spanish word for "cider."

The case is Impulsora de Marca e Intangibles S.A. v. Dos Amigos Inc., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. For Impulsora: Justin Cohen, Catherine Reynolds and Richard Wynne of Thompson & Knight. For Dos Amigos: Cabrach Connor of Connor Kudlac Lee, Stephen Lobbin of SML Avvocati.

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware will hold a five-day jury trial on TRUSTID Inc's claims that rival Next Caller Inc infringed patents related to its anti-spoofing caller ID technology and that Next Caller made false statements about its system's capabilities. Next Caller denies the allegations. Judge Maryellen Noreika is presiding.

The case is TRUSTID Inc. v. Next Caller Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00172. For TRUSTID: Michael Specht of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox, Adam Poff of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor. For Next Caller: Sarah Chapin Columbia of McDermott Will & Emery, Jack Blumenfeld and Megan Dellinger of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell.

Thursday, July 15

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria will hold a hearing on stem-cell provider StemExpress LLC's motion to dismiss biotech company Stemcell Technologies Canada's breach-of-contract and trademark claims against it in San Francisco federal court. Stemcell accused StemExpress of fraudulently registering a federal trademark for the word "Leukopak," which Stemcell says has been used generically for decades to refer to a leukemia-treatment product, delaying fulfillment of Stemcell's orders and providing its customers with competing products, and breaching a confidentiality agreement. StemExpress argued to dismiss the case because, among other things, it already surrendered its "Leukopak" trademark registration.

The case is Stemcell Technologies Canada Inc. V. StemExpress LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-01594. For Stemcell: Joanna Ardalan and David Quinto of One LLP. For StemExpress: Port Parker and Myles Taylor of Parker Law Group.

