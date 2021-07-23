Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 26, 2021

Law firms Alston & Bird LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 26

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant will preside over a trial in Sherman, Texas on Texas-based non-practicing entity Mobility Workx LLC's claims that Verizon's LTE network infringes its wireless communications patents. Verizon has argued that its technology doesn't function in the same way as the patents, and convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate the relevant parts of one of the three patents at issue.

The case is Mobility Workx LLC v. Verizon Communications Inc., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 4:17-cv-00872. For Mobility Workx: Michael Machat of Machat & Associates, David Randall and Sepehr Daghighian of Hackler Daghighian Martino & Novak. For Verizon: Ross Barton of Alston & Bird, Deron Dacus of the Dacus Law Firm.

12 p.m. - The U.S. Copyright Office will host a webinar on the development of its next-generation copyright registration system as part of a series of webinars on its modernization efforts. The Office says it is actively testing concepts and designs with real-world users and incorporating feedback as development continues.

Tuesday, July 27

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a copyright dispute between mobile game makers from Turkey and Belarus that was previously dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of the Northern District of California had ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction over Turkey's Good Job Games' claims against Belarus' SayGames LLC, finding SayGames' distribution of its allegedly infringing game through California-based Apple and Google's app stores didn't give the state jurisdiction over it. Good Job Games argued on appeal that SayGames' connections with the state, including its sales, business partners, and ad targeting there, justifies jurisdiction.

The case is Good Job Games v. SayGames LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16123. For Good Job: Ciara McHale of Tyz Law Group. For SayGames: Craig Whitney of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein will hold a telephonic oral argument on the Boy Scouts of America's attempt to end a trademark case brought by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Girl Scouts alleged in Manhattan federal court that the Boy Scouts' decision to rebrand as "Scouts BSA" following its decision to allow girls to join infringes its trademarks. The Boy Scouts moved for summary judgment last year, arguing among other things that it hasn't caused and won't cause consumer confusion, and accusing the Girl Scouts of bringing the lawsuit as part of a "ground war" over its decision to include girls.

The case is Girl Scouts of the United States of America v. Boy Scouts of America, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:18-cv-10287. For the Girl Scouts: Bruce Ewing of Dorsey & Whitney. For the Boy Scouts: Rachel Kassabian of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Wednesday, July 28

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal of an Ohio jury verdict that fitness equipment maker Core Health and Fitness infringed exercise equipment seller Max Rack's trademarks. Max Rack sued Core Health in 2016, alleging that after their license agreement ended, its use of the "Max Rack" and "Freedom Rack" names to advertise its equipment infringed its trademarks. A jury awarded Max Rack $1.25 million for trademark infringement in 2019, which was later reduced. Core Health argues on appeal that it wasn't likely to cause confusion and that the verdict was "clearly the result of misplaced sympathy for Max Rack." Max Rack appealed the district court's decision to vacate the jury's $1 million compensatory damages award.

The case is Max Rack Inc. v. Core Health & Fitness LLC, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-3598 and 20-3600. For Max Rack: Matthew Schonauer of Schonauer Law. For Core Health: Dennis Loomis and Robert Little of Buchalter PC.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com