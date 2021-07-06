Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 6, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the IP Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, July 6

9 a.m. – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether author/publisher Michael Bynum and his company, Canada Hockey dba Epic Sports, can sue the Texas A&M Athletic Department for removing his name and copyright information from a manuscript about a key figure in the Aggies’ football history and publishing the story on its website. The lower court dismissed Bynum’s claim for damages against the university after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year, in Allen v. Cooper, that states enjoy sovereign immunity from copyright actions. Bynum says the 2020 case involved only statutory liability, while he has alleged intentional infringement amounting to an unconstitutional taking of property. Howwever, Bynum says the 2020 case involved only statutory liability, and that he has raised a Takings Claim under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution – an argument the high court authorized in a 2006 case, Bynum says. He has drawn amicus support from the Copyright Alliance, the Association of American Publishers, and Antonin Scalia Law School Professor Adam Mossoff.

The case is Canada Hockey LLC dba Epic Sports et al. v. Texas A&M Athletic Dept. et al., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-20503. For Canada Hockey et al.: Elaine Goldenberg of Munger, Tolles & Olson. For Texas A&M Athletic Dept.: H. Melissa Mather, Texas Attorney General’s Office.

4 p.m. (ET) – The PTAB Committee and Young Lawyers Committee of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association present “PTAB Trial Milestones,” a one-hour virtual refresher on the key stages of post-grant challenges at the Patent Trial Appeal Board. NYIPLA Young Lawyers Co-chair Jennifer Deneault of Paul Weiss joins PTAB Committee Co-chairs Ken Adamo of KRAdamo and Charley Macedo of Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein and other panelists to review typical timelines for inter partes review, post-grant review and covered business method reviews, followed by a Q&A session. For details, go to https://www.nyipla.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1398

Wednesday, July 7

9 a.m. – Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has scheduled in-person jury selection in Marshall, Texas, in the patent dispute between telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co and Verizon Communications Inc. In a lawsuit filed in February 2020 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Huawei accused Verizon and several affiliates of infringing five patents related to network communications. Verizon counterclaimed that Huawei "is using Verizon's technology – not the other way around." Huawei also sued Verizon in West Texas last year for allegedly infringing additional patents.

The case before Gilstrap is Huawei Technologies Co v. Verizon Communications Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:20-cv-00030. For Huawei: David Barkan of Fish & Richardson; Jason Cassady of Caldwell Cassady & Curry; and Gregory Love of Love Law Firm. For Verizon: Charles Verhoeven and Deepa Acharya of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Deron Dacus of the Dacus Firm.

Friday, July 9

8:30 a.m. – In-person jury selection is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr in Oakland, California, in Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary Plexxikon Inc’s patent infringement lawsuit against Novartis Pharmaceuticals based on Tafinlar (dabrafenib), a targeted BRAF-kinase inhibitor used to treat metastatic melanoma and other cancers. Tafinlar was developed by GlaxoSmithKline and acquired by Novartis in a 2015 asset swap. Plexxikon alleges that GSK developed Tafinlar from information it acquired through fruitless licensing discussions for Plexxikon’s own BRAF-kinase inhibitor, Zelboraf, and that Novartis willfully infringed two of the patents on Zelboraf starting in 2016. Novartis disputes willfulness and the validity of Plexxikon’s patents, but has conceded infringement if Plexxikon’s patents are valid.

The case is Plexxikon Inc v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 17-4405. For Plexxikon: Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri; Ryan McCleary of Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane. For Novartis: Thomas Steindler and William Gaede III of McDermott Will & Emery.

4 p.m. (ET) – Deadline to submit nominations for the Patent Public Advisory Committee and the Trademark Public Advisory Committees. Each nine-member committee advises the U.S. Commerce Secretary and the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on operational matters, such as goals, performance, budgets, and user fees. The USPTO intends to appoint up to three members to each committee for three-year terms that begin on Dec. 1. All nominations must be submitted electronically. For details, go to https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/05/25/2021-11047/patent-and-trademark-public-advisory-committees

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com