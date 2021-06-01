Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 1, 2021

Law firms Disney Thompson See all

Gillam Smith See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, June 3

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap will hold a jury selection hearing in a patent infringement case brought by inventor Joe Salazar against AT&T Mobility LLC, Sprint United Management Company, T-Mobile USA Inc and Verizon Wireless Inc. Salazar accused the telecom companies of infringing his patent related to technology for using a smartphone as a remote control. A jury found for HTC Corp in 2018 on Salazar's claims that its smartphones infringed the same patent. The case is Salazar v. AT&T Mobility LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:20-cv-00004. For Salazar: Dariush Keyhani of Keyhani LLC, Geoffrey Culbertson of Patton Tidwell & Culbertson. For the telecoms: Fred Williams of Williams Simons & Landis, Gil Gillam of Gillam & Smith.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a hearing in a dispute between the writers of the movie "Predator" and Disney's 20th Century Fox Film Corp over their attempt to terminate and reclaim Fox's copyright interest in their screenplay. Fox has asked the court to dismiss the case for improper venue or join it with a related lawsuit it filed in Los Angeles, while brothers James and John Thomas asked the court to block Fox's "duplicative" Los Angeles action. The case is Thomas v. 20th Century Fox Film Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-02720. For Fox: Daniel Petrocelli and Molly Lens of O'Melveny & Myers. For the Thomas brothers: Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates.

9:30 a.m. - Beeler will also hear arguments on stock-trading app Robinhood Markets Inc's motion to dismiss a complaint filed by O'Shea Jackson — the rapper better known as Ice Cube — for allegedly misusing his image and altered lyrics to falsely imply that he endorsed it. Robinhood argues, among other things, that its use was protected by the First Amendment. The case is Jackson v. Robinhood Markets Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-02304. For Jackson: Michael Taitelman and Sean Hardy of Freedman & Taitelman. For Robinhood: Mitchell Langberg and Matthew McKissick of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear watchmaker Hamilton International Ltd's argument to reverse a Manhattan federal court ruling that Vortic LLC's use of antique Hamilton parts in its wristwatches didn't infringe its trademarks. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan previously found that consumers weren't likely to be confused into thinking Vortic's watch was connected to Hamilton. Hamilton argues that Nathan made "numerous clearly erroneous findings" in the likelihood-of-confusion analysis. The case is Hamilton International Ltd. v. Vortic LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3369. For Hamilton: Michael Aschen and Anthony DiFilippi of Abelman Frayne & Schwab. For Vortic: Robert Lantz of Castle Lantz Maricle, Jin-Ho King of Milligan Rona Duran & King.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com