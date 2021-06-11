Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 14, 2021

Law firms Husch Blackwell See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 15

9 a.m. - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in cases brought by architect Charles Lawrence James, who sued others for building homes that allegedly infringed his copyright in a "unique triangular atrium design" for a Columbia, Missouri, house and real estate brokers for infringing by publishing its floorplan. A Missouri federal court ruled against James' Designworks Homes in the cases for several reasons, including that he didn't show the other architects had access to his work or built actionably similar houses, and that the brokers didn't infringe by making a pictorial representation of a publicly visible house. James also appealed the court's award of attorneys' fees.

The cases are Designworks Homes Inc. v. Thomson Sailors Homes Inc., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-3458, and Designworks Homes Inc. v. Columbia House of Brokers Realty Inc., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-3608 and 20-3104, and Designworks Homes Inc. v. Horak, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-1099 and 20-3107. For Designworks: Andrew Grimm and Gregory Keenan of the Digital Justice Foundation, Kenneth Caldwell of the Caldwell Law Firm. For the architects: Scott Brown and Dianne Smith-Misemer of Hovey Williams. For the brokers: Patrick Kuehl of Rimon Law, Jeffrey Simon of Husch Blackwell.

Wednesday, June 16

2:15 - U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan will hear Constellation Brands' motion to dismiss claims brought by Corona beer maker Cerveceria Modelo that CB's Corona Hard Seltzer infringes its trademarks and breaches their licensing agreement. Anheuser-Busch InBev's Modelo sued in February, arguing it only allowed CB to use the Corona trademark on beer in the U.S. CB argued to dismiss the case because hard seltzer is "beer" under their agreement, which it says defines "beer" to include "beer, malt beverages, and all other versions of either."

The case is Cerveceria Modelo de Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. v. CB Brand Strategies, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-01317. For Modelo: Michael Steinberg of Sullivan & Cromwell. For CB: Sandra Goldstein of Kirkland & Ellis.

Thursday, June 17

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Freelancer Ltd's appeal of U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's decision not to preliminarily bar freelance job-matching competitor Upwork Global Inc from calling one of its apps "Upwork for Freelancers." Illston found that Upwork didn't use "freelancer" as a trademark, and that Freelancer Ltd's claim of irreparable harm was "highly speculative." Freelancer argued on appeal that, among other things, Upwork's use of the name was likely to cause confusion in commerce.

The case is Freelancer Int'l Pty Ltd. v. Upwork Global Inc., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-17196. For Freelancer: Andrew Oliver of Amin Turocy & Watson, Perry Clegg of Johnson & Martin. For Upwork: Bobby Ghajar and Brian Focarino of Cooley.

9 a.m. - Monster Energy Co will argue to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman that she should dismiss Outdoor Pro Shop's lawsuit over Monster Energy's alleged infringement of its "Monster Fishing" trademarks. Outdoor goods store Outdoor Pro Shop sued Monster Energy after the energy-drink company opposed its attempt to register federal "Monster Fishing" marks for fishing products, arguing in its complaint that Monster Energy was likely to cause confusion with Outdoor Pro's earlier marks by using the name on goods that it also sells such as shirts and hats. Monster Energy moved to dismiss the case, arguing Outdoor Pro's marks aren't protectable.

The case is Outdoor Pro Shop Inc. v. Monster Energy Co., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-05999. For Outdoor Pro Shop: Kenneth Brooks of the Law Offices of Kenneth Brooks. For Monster Energy: Lynda Zadra-Symes and Steven Nataupsky of Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com