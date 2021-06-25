Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 28, 2021

Law firms Fish Richardson See all

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 29

11 a.m. - Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap will preside over day three of the final pretrial conference in a patent dispute between telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co and Verizon Communications Inc. Huawei accused Verizon last year in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas of infringing five patents related to network communications. Verizon counterclaimed that Huawei "is using Verizon's technology – not the other way around." Huawei also sued Verizon in West Texas last year for allegedly infringing additional patents.

The case is Huawei Technologies Co v. Verizon Communications Inc., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:20-cv-00030. For Huawei: David Barkan of Fish & Richardson; Jason Cassady of Caldwell Cassady Curry; and Gregory Love of Love Law Firm. For Verizon: Charles Verhoeven and Deepa Acharya of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Deron Dacus of the Dacus Firm.

Wednesday, June 30

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will preside over a trial in a trademark dispute over Sidral soft drinks. Mexico-based Impulsora de Marca e Intangibles SA de CV owns U.S. trademark registrations for its Sidral Mundet apple-flavored soda, and sued Dos Amigos Inc in 2019, alleging its Sidral Gala fruit-flavored drink was likely to confuse consumers. Dos Amigos argued, among other things, that its drink doesn't cause confusion because "Sidral" is just the Spanish word for "cider."

The case is Impulsora de Marca e Intangibles SA de CV v. Dos Amigos Inc., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:19-cv-00453. For Impulsora: Catherine Reynolds and Richard Wynne of Thompson & Knight. For Dos Amigos: Cabrach Connor of Connor Kudlac Lee; and Austin Richardson and Stephen Lobbin of SML Avvocati.

Thursday, July 1

10 a.m. - U.S. District Court Judge John Cronan will hold a hearing in a dispute over plans by Roc-A-Fella Records Inc co-founder Damon Dash to auction off his rights in fellow co-founder Jay-Z's debut album "Reasonable Doubt" as an NFT. The label's complaint in the Manhattan court argued Dash didn't individually own a copyright interest in the album, and Cronan temporarily blocked the sale June 22. Cronan scheduled the July 1 hearing for Dash to show cause to avoid a preliminary injunction.

The case is Roc-A-Fella Records Inc v. Dash, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-05411. For Roc-A-Fella: Alex Spiro, Luke Nikas and Paul Maslo of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Attorney information for Dash wasn't immediately available.

