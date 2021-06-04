Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 7, 2021

Law firms Morrison Foerster See all

Honigman See all

Fenwick West See all

Disney Thompson See all

Omelveny Myers See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder will hear arguments in Los Angeles federal court on Quibi Holdings LLC's request for sanctions against rival Eko for allegedly bringing a baseless implied-contract breach claim in their patent and trade-secret dispute over Quibi's "Turnstyle" video feature. Quibi says Eko's breach claim was based on a false allegation that Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg misused information from Eko CEO Yoni Bloch about its portrait-to-landscape rotation technology. It argues that Bloch recently admitted that the information was public and that Eko "used its salacious allegations in a press campaign to smear Mr. Katzenberg's reputation." The case is Quibi Holdings LLC v. Interlude US Inc., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-02250. For Quibi: Michael Jacobs of Morrison & Foerster. For Eko: Darryl Woo and Indra Chatterjee of Goodwin Procter.

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. - A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Jinni Tech Ltd.'s argument that a Seattle federal court improperly dismissed its defamation claims based on motion-picture camera maker Red.com Inc.'s allegations that Jinni "hacked" and "stole" its IP. Jinni launched a solid-state drive compatible with Red's ecosystem, after which Red's president allegedly accused Jinni of IP theft in a public statement. The district court dismissed Jinni's claims because it ruled the statements weren't per se defamatory. Red argued the statements were speculative and substantially true. The case is Jinni Tech Ltd. v. Red.com Inc., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35789. For Jinni: Glyn Lewis of the Law Office of Glyn E. Lewis. For Red.com: Eric Gillett and Daniel Rankin of Preg O'Donnell & Gillett.

1 p.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Honeywell Safety Products USA's challenge to a Michigan federal court's decision to enforce a 1997 consent order resolving trademark litigation between McKeon Products, Inc and Howard S. Leight & Associates -- now owned by Honeywell -- over their respective "Mack's" and "Max" earplugs that the district court found barred Honeywell from selling its earplugs online. Honeywell argued McKeon's motion to enforce the order, brought in 2018, should have been time-barred based on the doctrine of laches, and that the order doesn't mention the internet. McKeon said the district court correctly found that laches doesn't preclude injunctive relief in trademark cases and that the order "unambiguously" applies to online sales. The case is McKeon Products Inc. v. Howard S. Leight & Associates Inc., 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2279. For McKeon: Michael Huget of Honigman LLP. For Honeywell: Jill Wheaton of Dykema Gossett, Mark Johnson of Greene Espel.

Thursday, June 10

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will hold a jury selection proceeding in a patent infringement case brought by smart-kitchen tech company Freshub Inc against Amazon.com Inc. Freshub sued Amazon in 2019, alleging its Alexa voice assistant technology infringes Freshub's patents by allowing users to order groceries using voice commands. Trial is set to begin June 15. The case is Freshub Inc. v. Amazon.com Inc., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00511. For Freshub: Aakash Jariwala, Christina Finn, and Eileen Patt of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. For Amazon: Allen Wang, David Hadden, and Saina Shamilov of Fenwick & West, Barry Shelton of Shelton Coburn.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a hearing in a dispute between the writers of the movie "Predator" and Disney's 20th Century Fox Film Corp over their attempt to terminate and reclaim Fox's copyright interest in their screenplay. Fox has asked the court to dismiss the case for improper venue or join it with a related lawsuit it filed in Los Angeles, while brothers James and John Thomas asked the court to block Fox's "duplicative" Los Angeles action. This hearing was rescheduled from June 3. The case is Thomas v. 20th Century Fox Film Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-02720. For Fox: Daniel Petrocelli and Molly Lens of O'Melveny & Myers. For the Thomas brothers: Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates.

9:30 a.m. - Beeler will also hear arguments on stock-trading app Robinhood Markets Inc's motion to dismiss a complaint filed by O'Shea Jackson — the rapper better known as Ice Cube — for allegedly misusing his image and altered lyrics to falsely imply that he endorsed it. Robinhood argues, among other things, that its use was protected by the 1st Amendment. This hearing was also rescheduled from June 3. The case is Jackson v. Robinhood Markets Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-02304. For Jackson: Michael Taitelman and Sean Hardy of Freedman & Taitelman. For Robinhood: Mitchell Langberg and Matthew McKissick of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com