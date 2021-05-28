Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 3, 2021

Law firms Morris Nichols Arsht Tunnell See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 3

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark will hold a hearing in Delaware federal court on Tonal Systems Inc's motion to dismiss NordicTrack maker ICON Health & Fitness Inc's patent infringement claims against it. ICON accused Tonal of infringing two patents related to its strength-training machines in response to a Tonal lawsuit seeking to clear its products from ICON's potential claims.

The case is Tonal Systems Inc. v. ICON Health & Fitness Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-01197. For Tonal: Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri, Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell. For ICON: David Wright of Maschoff Brennan Gilmore Israelson & Wright, Frederick Cottrell of Richards Layton & Finger.

Wednesday, May 5

10 a.m. - Shoe company Australian Leather will ask the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a ruling by District Judge Manish Shah in Chicago federal court ordering it to pay Ugg boot-maker Deckers Outdoor Corp $450,000 for trademark infringement. Australian Leather argued in its opening brief that, among other things, "Ugg" has been a generic term for sheepskin boots in the U.S. since at least 1979 -- when Deckers says its trademark rights in the word began -- and in Australia since the 1960s.

The case is Deckers Outdoor Corp. v. Australian Leather Pty Ltd, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2166. For Deckers: Paul Juettner of Greer Burns & Crain, Kent Raygor of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton. For Australian Leather: Mark Bagley of Tolpin & Partners.

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal brought by the writers of the children's song "Fish Sticks n' Tater Tots" of their copyright claims against Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Apple Inc, based on the tech giants' streaming of a documentary about burlesque that allegedly misused a clip of their song without permission. The appellants say a Manhattan federal court misapplied fair use standards in dismissing their case.

The case is Brown v. Netflix Inc., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 20-2007. For the songwriters: Daniel Knox of the Knox Law Group. For the streamers: Jay Brown of Ballard Spahr.

Thursday, May 6

10 a.m. - The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in LG's appeal of a ruling by New Jersey District Judge Stanley Chesler that it willfully infringed a Mondis Technology Ltd patent related to plug-and-play TV video technology. LG argued that the patent was invalid, that it didn't infringe, and that Mondis lacked standing to sue, among other things. Chester vacated a $45 million jury award for Mondis and ordered a new damages trial in the case last year.

The case is Mondis Technology Ltd. v. LG Electronics Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1812. For Mondis: Martin Black of Dechert LLP. For LG: Michael McKeon of Fish & Richardson.

