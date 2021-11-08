Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 8, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Monday, Nov. 8

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will hold a jury trial in his Waco, Texas court on patent holding company VideoShare LLC's claims that Google and YouTube infringe its patent for "sharing video with advertisements over a network." Google and YouTube have said they don't infringe, that the patent is invalid, and that VideoShare received it through inequitable conduct, among other things.

The case is VideoShare LLC v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:19-cv-00663. For VideoShare: Michael Shore and Alfonso Chan of Shore Chan; William Ellerman, Charles Ainsworth, and Robert Bunt of Parker Bunt & Ainsworth. For Google and YouTube: David Almeling, Bren Haber, and Brad Garcia of O'Melveny & Myers, Mark Mann and Blake Thompson of Mann Tindel Thompson.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware will hold a bench trial on Genentech's claims that Apotex and Sandoz's proposed generics of its lung-disease drug Esbriet infringe its patents. Apotex and Sandoz plan to argue that they don't infringe, and that parts of the patents are invalid.

The case is Genentech Inc v. Apotex Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-00078. For Genentech: Mark Waddell and Alexandra Cavazos of Loeb & Loeb, Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell. For Apotex: John Phillips and Megan Haney of Phillips McLaughlin & Hall. For Sandoz: Stephen Brauerman and Sarah Andrade of Bayard.

10 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a dispute about copyright registration requirements that some copyright experts say could create a check on copyright trolling and others say could be a "trap" for non-experts with legitimate copyright claims. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a verdict for Unicolors on its fabric copyright infringement claims against H&M based on inaccuracies in Unicolors' copyright application. Unicolors told the high court that "statutory text, history, and plain common sense all weigh strongly against the idea that an honest mistake in a copyright registration form lets an infringer off the hook." The U.S. government will also argue that the decision should be reversed.

The case is Unicolors Inc v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-915. For Unicolors: Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Scott Burroughs of Doniger/Burroughs. For H&M: Peter Stris of Stris & Maher.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan will hold a remote status conference in three of several cases brought by Marvel against comic book artists seeking to terminate and recapture their copyright interests in superheroes they helped create including Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Thor. Marvel argued the artists can't terminate their rights because their comics were works made for hire for the company. The artists' attorney Marc Toberoff has told Reuters that the lawsuits are based on an "anachronistic and highly criticized interpretation" of the law.

The cases are Marvel Characters Inc v. Lieber, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-07955; Marvel Characters Inc v. Ditko, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-07957; and Marvel Characters Inc v. Dettwiler, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-07959. For Marvel: Dan Petrocelli and Molly Lens of O'Melveny & Myers. For the artists: Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates.

